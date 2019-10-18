TONIGHT’S FEATURED GAMES
AMORY (6-2, 2-0) AT NETTLETON (5-3, 1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Amory: QB Hunter Jones has completed 79 of 134 passes for 1,278 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 204 yards, 9 TDs. … WR Jay Hampton has 22 catches for 523 yards, 6 TDs. … LB Easton Higginbotham has 55 tackles.
Nettleton: QB Graham Gardner has completed 75 of 123 passes for 1,068 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs. … WR/CB Dedrick Johnson has 22 catches for 593 yards, 7 TDs; he has made 6 INTs on defense. … LB Marcus Thomas has recorded 115 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Amory beat Alcorn Central 56-0; Nettleton lost to Kossuth 20-16.
• This is a Division 1-3A contest.
• Amory won last year’s meeting, 42-14.
• Nettleton’s defense has forced 25 turnovers.
NEXT UP: Amory hosts Booneville; Nettleton hosts Alcorn Central.
CORINTH (6-1, 1-0) AT NEW ALBANY (5-2, 1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Corinth: QB D.T. Sheffield has completed 34 of 58 passes for 634 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 389 yards, 4 TDs. … RB Tam Patterson has rushed for 638 yards, 13 TDs on 106 carries. … LB Carter Bonds has made 72 tackles, 12 TFL, 1 INT.
New Albany: QB Charlie Lott has completed 73 of 136 passes for 1,156 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB CJ Hill has rushed for 680 yards, 7 TDs on 98 carries. … LB Hunter Hodges has recorded 35 tackles, 3 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Corinth beat Noxubee County 51-14; New Albany beat North Pontotoc 19-0.
• This is a Division 1-4A game.
• Corinth won last year’s meeting, 76-36.
• New Albany has recorded 11 sacks over its last three games.
NEXT UP: Corinth hosts Ripley; New Albany at Tishomingo County.
GRENADA (5-2, 2-1) AT WEST POINT (7-1, 3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Grenada: QB Joshua Phillips has completed 40 of 92 passes for 659 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs. … RB Demarquese Gibson has rushed for 922 yards, 15 TDs on 111 carries. … WR/DB Emmanuel Forbes has 17 catches for 284 yards, 3 TDs; on defense, he has 35 tackles, 6 INTs.
West Point: QB Brandon Harris has completed 16 of 39 passes for 386 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 728 yards, 15 TDs on 117 carries. … RB Dantariyus Cannon has rushed for 547 yards, 4 TDs on 57 carries. … DE Jaquarius Thomas has 15 tackles, 3 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, West Point beat Lake Cormorant, 27-14; Grenada beat Columbus, 35-6.
• Grenada’s Emmanuel Forbes is an MSU commit and is 2nd in the state in INTs (6).
• Chris Chambless is 4-0 against Grenada at West Point.
• West Point has won 30 straight division games.
NEXT UP: West Point at Columbus; Grenada hosts Lake Cormorant.
MADISON CENTRAL (7-0, 3-0) AT STARKVILLE (6-2, 3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Madison Central: QB Jimmy Holiday has completed 57 of 81 passes for 657 yards, 8 TDs; he has rushed for 838 yards, 12 TDs on 89 carries. … DB Andre Mack has recorded 19 tackles, 3 INTs. … LB Hayes Bufkin has recorded 59 tackles.
Starkville: QB Luke Altmyer has completed 123 of 183 passes for 1,687 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs. … WR Rufus Harvey has 37 catches for 503 yards, 6 TDs. … DL Ahmir Taylor has recorded 42 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Starkville beat Greenville, 49-26; Madison Central beat Warren Central, 28-7.
• In the state AP Poll, Madison Central is ranked No. 1 and Starkville is No. 3.
• Madison Central’s defense is the best in Class 6A and allows only 9.14 ppg.
• Starkville has won 33 straight games at home, dating back to 2014.
NEXT UP: Starkville at Murrah; Madison Central hosts South Panola.
WALNUT (6-2, 0-1) AT POTTS CAMP (5-3, 2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Walnut: QB Cade Hunt has completed 78 of 142 passes for 1,076 yards, 17 TDs, 8 INTs. … ATH Taj Colom has rushed for 887 yards, 12 TDs on 84 carries; he has 18 catches for 313 yards, 5 TDs. … LB Blade Oaks has made 65 tackles.
Potts Camp: QB Josh Blake has completed 23 of 49 passes for 361 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 767 yards, 7 TDs. … LB Dakota Moore has recorded 69 tackles, 3 sacks. … LB/DB Marquise Turnage has made 62 tackles, 2 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Walnut lost to East Union 42-7; Potts Camp beat Mantachie 12-8.
• This is a Division 1-2A game.
• These teams last met in 2016, with Walnut winning 22-0.
• Potts Camp’s defense has recorded 21 sacks.
NEXT UP: Walnut hosts Strayhorn; Potts Camp at East Union (Thur.).
ALSO TONIGHT
Aberdeen (1-7, 0-2) at Houston (5-3, 0-2)
Houston has lost three straight games for the first time since 2016. Since 2009, these teams are 2-2 against each other. Houston has won each of the last two matchups by a combined score of 84-48.
Baldwyn (3-4, 2-1) at Ashland (0-6, 0-2)
Ashland’s defense, which allows 49.29 ppg, is the worst in Class 1A. The offense (9.43) is the fourth worst. Baldwyn’s defense, led by DB Jacolby Williams (7 INTs), has not allowed more than 24 points in its last five games.
Bruce (3-5, 0-1) at Calhoun City (5-3, 2-0)
Calhoun City has dominated this series as of late. Bruce’s last win came in 2004, a 14-12 victory. Since then, Calhoun City has won 12 straight matchups and outscored Bruce 435-118 during that stretch. The Wildcats have scored 50-plus in five straight seasons.
Caledonia (4-3, 1-1) at Pontotoc (3-4, 2-0)
Pontotoc won this matchup last year in a thriller, 28-27 in overtime. Pontotoc has won three straight and has scored 35 points in each of its last two games. Caledonia averages 239.3 rushing yards per game and has 20 rushing TDs.
Choctaw County (5-3, 2-0) at Ripley (2-6, 1-1)
This is a non-division game. Choctaw County has a powerful rushing attack led by sophomore Dicenzo Miller (748 yards, 8 TDs) and junior Tylan Carter (911 yards, 9 TDs). The Chargers beat Houston last week, 24-12.
Coldwater (2-5, 2-1) at Biggersville (5-1, 3-0)
Biggersville took control of the division last week with a 24-13 win over Baldwyn. RB Goldman Butler rushed for 173 yards and 3 TDs in the win. Biggersville won this matchup last season, 51-6.
Hamilton (2-6, 1-4) at Nanih Waiya (6-2, 4-0)
Hamilton has been shut out in four of its last five games and has scored over 7 points in a game only once this season. These two teams have met each of the last two seasons, with Nanih Waiya going 2-0 and outscoring Hamilton 99-6.
Hatley (4-4, 1-0) at Noxubee County (4-4, 1-0)
Noxubee County’s four losses have come against quality opponents this year – West Point, Philadelphia, Corinth and Greenwood (28-3 combined record). QB Marlon Windham has passed for 1,516 yards, 8 TDs and 9 INTs.
Heritage Academy (9-0, 1-0) at Starkville Academy (6-2, 3-0)
The Patriots’ closest win this year was 24-15 over Jackson Prep in Week 2. QB Carter Putt has passed for 1,568 yards, 19 TDs and 9 INTs. RB KJ Smith has rushed for 951 yards, 15 TDs on 100 carries.
Holly Springs (2-5, 0-2) at Water Valley (5-2, 2-0)
In two division games this year, Holly Springs has been outscored 65-13 by the likes of Senatobia and Independence. Water Valley beat Independence last week, 21-17, on a last-minute game-winning drive.
Itawamba AHS (8-0, 2-0) at Mooreville (4-4, 0-2)
In the last two seasons, Itawamba AHS is 2-0 against Mooreville and outscored the Troopers 97-48. This season, RB Ike Chandler has already rushed for 1,486 yards and 16 TDs. He was held to a season-low 70 yards last week.
Kossuth (3-4, 1-1) at Booneville (6-1, 2-0)
Over the last decade, these teams are 5-5 against each other, but Kossuth is 4-1 in the last five seasons. Booneville won a thriller last year, 20-19. Booneville has not allowed a point in division play this season, outscoring its two opponents 82-0.
Myrtle (3-4, 2-1) at Byers (3-3, 1-2)
Myrtle has posted two straight division shutouts, 47-0 over Falkner and 20-0 over Thrasher. On offense, Myrtle is led by RB A.I. Nugent, who has 1,420 rushing yards and 21 TDs. Byers’ defense is allowing 35 ppg.
Okolona (3-4, 2-2) at Smithville (5-2, 2-2)
The teams have split this series the last two seasons, with Smtihville winning last year. Since starting division play 0-2, Okolona has beaten Hamilton and Vardaman the last two weeks. Smithville is coming off its lowest scoring output of the season in an 18-6 loss to West Lowndes.
Oxford (6-1, 3-0) at Horn Lake (3-4, 2-1)
During its five-game win streak, Oxford has outscored its opponents 196-38. Oxford’s defense has held five of its seven opponents to single digits in scoring, and it has not given up an offensive touchdown in either of its last two games.
Saltillo (1-7, 0-3) at Lafayette (5-2, 2-1)
Lafayette ATH Randy Anderson rushed for a career-high 236 yards and 3 TDs in a win over Center Hill last week. Saltillo has lost five straight division games dating back to last year and is 0-2 against Lafayette the last two seasons.
South Pontotoc (1-7, 0-2) at Shannon (3-5, 1-1)
Shannon lost a close one last week, 22-14 to Itawamba AHS. The Red Raiders are led offensively by RB Sentwali White with 739 rushing yards and 10 TDs. QB has been an issue though, with only 2 TDs and 5 INTs this season.
Tishomingo County (2-6, 0-2) at North Pontotoc (5-3, 1-1)
North Pontotoc was shut out by New Albany last week, 19-0. That was the Vikings’ first time to be shut out since early in the 2016 season. Tish County’s defense is second worst in Class 4A, allowing 38.88 points per game.
Tupelo (4-3, 2-1) at Lewisburg (3-5, 1-2)
In a win over Southaven last week, Tupelo rushed for a season-high 341 rushing yards and 4 TDs. WR Trip Wilson also caught his 6th receiving TD in the last four games. Lewisburg’s defense has been stout this season, allowing no more than 21 points in any game.
Tupelo Christian (5-2, 2-2) at Vardaman (0-7, 0-4)
TCPS is led offensively by QB Khi Holiday, who has 2,915 offensive yards and 38 TDs already this season. WRs Noah Foster (945 yards, 12 TDs) and John Avery Herrod (821 yards, 10 TDs) are huge threats on the outside.
OTHER GAMES
Belmont (1-7, 0-2) at Alcorn Central (3-5, 0-2)
Central Holmes (5-3, 1-2) at Oak Hill Academy (2-6, 1-2)
Columbus Christian (6-2, 2-0) at Hebron Christian (2-6, 2-1)
DeSoto, Ark. (7-1, 2-0) at Calhoun Academy (6-1, 1-0)
Mantachie (2-5, 0-2) at Strayhorn (3-4, 0-1)
Thrasher (1-5, 1-2) at Falkner (1-5, 1-2)
Winona Christian (7-1, 4-0) at Marshall Academy (5-3, 2-0)
OPEN: East Union, East Webster
Compiled by Dalton Middleton, Brad Locke