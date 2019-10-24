TONIGHT'S FEATURED GAMES
BOONEVILLE (6-2, 2-1) AT AMORY (7-2, 3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Booneville: QB John Daniel Deaton has completed 83 of 132 passes for 1,271 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs. … ATH Davian Price has rushed for 801 yards, 14 TDs on 109 carries; he has 14 catches for 378 yards, 4 TDs. … LB William Jackson has made 47 tackles, 3 sacks.
Amory: QB Hunter Jones has completed 92 of 153 passes for 1,546 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs; he also has 11 rushing TDs. … WR Braxton Griffin has 44 catches for 567 yards, 6 TDs. … DB Ja’kobey Cope has 43 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Booneville lost to Kossuth, 44-43; Amory beat Nettleton, 41-27.
• This is a Division 1-3A game.
• These teams last met in 2006, with Booneville winning 35-14.
• Booneville’s defense has made 11 interceptions and recovered 11 fumbles.
NEXT UP: Booneville hosts Nettleton; Amory at Belmont.
DESOTO CENTRAL (4-4, 1-3) AT TUPELO (5-3, 3-1)
THE PLAYERS
DeSoto Central: QB Jason Curry has completed 61 of 106 passes for 686 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 197 yards, 5 TDs. … LB Deven Wright has recorded 38 tackles, 9 sacks. … DB Branson Tita-nwa has recorded 73 tackles, 1 sack, 4 INTs.
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir has completed 93 of 150 passes for 1,387 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs. … WR Jaycob Horn has 34 catches for 562 yards, 6 TDs; he has rushed for 139 yards, 2 TDs. … WR Trip Wilson has 29 catches for 496 yards, 6 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo beat Lewisburg, 43-26; DeSoto beat Hernando, 26-7.
• Tupelo has won six-straight against DeSoto, and 11 of the last 12 years.
• David Hayes, Tupelo’s leading rusher, left last week’s game with a leg injury.
• Tupelo will clinch a playoff spot with a win.
NEXT UP: Tupelo at Horn Lake; DeSoto Central hosts Southaven.
MOOREVILLE (4-5, 0-3) AT SHANNON (4-5, 2-1)
THE PLAYERS
Mooreville: QB Dawson Phillips has completed 143 of 258 passes for 2,192 yards, 21 TDs, 16 INTs. … WR/S Blake Patterson has 39 catches for 535 yards, 5 TDs; he has 44 tackles on defense. … DB Watson Tate has made 80 tackles, 5 TFL.
Shannon: RB Sentwali White has rushed for 859 yards, 11 TDs on 139 carries. … QB Jamarcus Shines has completed 43 of 65 passes for 622 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 360 yards, 5 TDs. … LB Devin Walker has recorded 53 tackles, 4 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Mooreville lost to Itawamba AHS, 49-28; Shannon beat South Pontotoc, 60-7.
• This is a Division 2-4A game.
• Shannon won last year’s meeting, 56-18.
• Mooreville starting RB Kha’sen Mitchell is out with a concussion.
NEXT UP: Mooreville hosts South Pontotoc; Shannon at Pontotoc.
POTTS CAMP (5-4, 2-1) AT EAST UNION (6-2, 2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Potts Camp: QB Joshua Blake has rushed for 864 yards, 8 TDs on 132 carries; he has completed 28 of 61 passes for 469 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs. … WR Ryan Baldwin has 10 catches for 217 yards, 4 TDs. … LB/DB Marquise Turnage has made 80 tackles, 8 TFL.
East Union: QB Ty Walton has completed 106 of 197 passes for 1,956 yards, 29 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB Colton Plunk has rushed for 1,065 yards, 12 TDs on 94 carries. … WR Dejuan Hubbard has 33 catches for 716 yards, 13 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Potts Camp lost to Walnut, 39-27; East Union was idle.
• This is a Division 1-2A game.
• These teams last met in 2016, with East Union winning 42-0.
• East Union’s offense is averaging 450 yards per game.
NEXT UP: Potts Camp is idle; East Union at Strayhorn.
ALSO TONIGHT
Alcorn Central 3-6, 0-3) at Nettleton (5-4, 1-2)
With a win, Nettleton clinches its first playoff berth since 2015. Alcorn Central’s defense, which allows right at 36 ppg, ranks 2nd worst in Class 3A. Nettleton scored 27 points last week in a loss to Amory, which matches its season high.
Ashland (0-8, 0-4) at Myrtle (4-4, 3-1)
Myrtle RB A.I. Nugent is thrid in the state in rushing yards (1,551) and is fourth in touchdowns (25). He will face an Ashland defense that allows 49.88 ppg, worst in the state across all classifications.
Belmont (2-7, 1-2) at Kossuth (4-4, 2-1)
Belmont grabbed a 33-15 win over Alcorn Central last week. Kossuth grabbed a massive win, 44-43, over rival Booneville to put itself in 2nd place in the Division 1-3A standings. Belmont beat Kossuth last year, 40-21.
Byers (3-4, 1-3) at Baldwyn (4-4, 3-1)
Baldwyn’s Jacolby Williams leads the state in interceptions (8). He has two defensive TDs, one punt return for a TD, and 11 receiving TDs. QB Maddux Richey, who has passed for 1,579 yards and 16 TDs, ranks 2nd in passing yards in Class 1A.
Byhalia (4-5, 0-3) at Holly Springs (2-6, 0-3)
Both offenses have struggled this season. Since starting division play, Holly Springs has been shut out twice and is averaging only 4 points while Byhalia is averaging 9 points in its three games.
Caledonia (4-4, 1-2) at South Pontotoc (1-8, 0-3)
With a win, Caledonia clinches a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. South Pontotoc’s defense allows 36.56 points per game and is ranked third worst in Class 4A. The Cougars have been outscored 142-21 in division play.
Calhoun Academy (6-2, 1-1) at Columbus Christian (7-2, 3-0)
Columbus Christian has won five straight games and has not allowed over 24 points across that span. Calhoun Academy is coming off a 50-0 loss to DeSoto (Ark.) last week, but has won two of its last three.
East Webster (7-1, 1-1) at Eupora (3-6, 2-1)
East Webster is coming off an open week. East Webster has won 4 of the last 5 games between these two, including a 7-6 win last year. QB Steven Betts leads the Wolverines with 1,722 offensive yards and 20 TDs.
Houston (6-3, 1-2) at Hatley (4-5, 1-1)
Houston took out some anger last week and beat Aberdeen, 52-6. The Hilltoppers are 2-0 against Hatley the last two seasons. The Hilltoppers are averaging 231 rushing yards per game and have 23 rushing TDs.
J.Z. George (3-6, 0-2) at Bruce (3-6, 0-2)
Whichever team wins this game will put itself in a playoff position. Bruce lost last week to Calhoun City, 50-0, while J.Z. George lost to Eupora, 17-16. J.Z. George is led by RB Deriaun Townsend with 1,224 rushing yards and 7 TDs.
North Pontotoc (6-3, 2-1) at Aberdeen (1-8, 0-3)
This is a non-division game. Aberdeen has lost eight straight and its offense (11.33 ppg) ranks third worst in Class 3A. North Pontotoc, which has held six opponents to single digits, has the fourth best defense in 4A and allows only 11.89 ppg.
Pontotoc (4-4, 3-0) at Itawamba AHS (9-0, 3-0)
Itawamba’s last win in the series is in 2015, but leads the series 7-3 in the last 10 years. The Indians average 306 rushing yards per game. RB Ike Chandler has 1,703 rushing yards and 20 TDs, while QB Daeveon Sistrunk has 661 rushing yards and 13 TDs.
Starkville (7-2, 4-0) vs. Murrah (1-7, 0-4)
This game is being played at Forest Hill. Murrah’s offense is averaging only 7 points per game this season. Starkville is 6-0 the last six years against Murrah and has outscored the Mustangs 304-56 across that span.
Vardaman (0-8, 0-5) at Nanih Waiya (7-2, 5-0)
Vardaman has had its best offensive stretch this season, scoring 21, 19, and 28 in its last three losses. Nanih Waiya has won seven straight games. In the last two seasons, Nanih Waiya beat Vardaman twice, 48-14 and 34-14.
West Lowndes (7-2, 4-2) at Okolona (3-5, 2-3)
West Lowndes is led offensively by Qua Sanders. He has 410 rushing yards and 3 TDs, and has 22 catches for 574 yards and 3 TDs. He has also completed one pass for a TD. Okolona lost to Smithville last week, 32-6.