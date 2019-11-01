TONIGHT'S FEATURED GAMES
CORINTH (8-1, 3-0) AT NORTH PONTOTOC (7-3, 2-1)
THE PLAYERS
Corinth: QB D.T. Sheffield has completed 41 of 73 passes for 794 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs; he also has 411 rushing yards, 6 TDs on 47 carries. … RB Tam Patterson has rushed for 712 yards, 14 TDs on 117 carries. … ATH Cayden Betts has 625 offensive yards, 12 TDs; he also has 17 tackles, 2 INTs on defense.
North Pontotoc: QB T.J. Polk has completed 40 of 97 passes for 537 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs; he also has 561 rushing yards, 8 TDs on 151 carries. … RB Raquan Booth has rushed for 856 yards, 5 TDs on 109 carries. … DE Hunter Bolin has 79 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Corinth beat Ripley, 41-0; North Pontotoc beat Aberdeen, 37-6.
• This is a Division 1-4A matchup.
• Corinth’s leading tackler may miss the game with an injury.
• Corinth has scored 40-plus points in four straight games.
NEXT UP: Corinth in playoffs; North Pontotoc in playoffs.
NANIH WAIYA (8-2, 6-0) AT SMITHVILLE (7-2, 4-2)
THE PLAYERS
Nanih Waiya: QB Donovan Turner has completed 58 of 104 passes for 885 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 706 yards, 12 TDs. … RB/FS Austin Sanders has rushed for 683 yards, 11 TDs on 55 carries; he has 49 tackles on defense. … LB Taylor Higginbothan has 88 tackles.
Smithville: QB Octavion Miller has completed 77 of 147 passes for 1,082 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs; he has rushed for 576 yards, 8 TDs. … RB/SS Jabril Smith has rushed for 659 yards, 7 TDs on 106 carries; on defense, he has 85 tackles, 3 INTs. … DE Chandler Woodham has 88 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Nanih Waiya beat Vardaman, 54-21; Smithville beat TCPS, 34-26.
• This is a Division 2-1A game.
• Nanih Waiya won last year’s meeting, 55-12.
• Smithville’s defense has recovered 15 fumbles.
NEXT UP: Nanih Waiya hosts Okolona; Smithville at French Camp.
NETTLETON (6-4, 2-2) AT BOONEVILLE (7-2, 3-1)
THE PLAYERS
Nettleton: QB Graham Gardner has completed 91 of 148 passes for 1,357 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs. … WR/CB Dedrick Johnson has made 25 catches for 657 yards, 8 TDs; on defense, he’s made 8 INTs. … LB Marcus Thomas has 143 tackles, 23 TFL.
Booneville: QB John Daniel Deaton has completed 93 of 150 passes for 1,390 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs. … ATH Davian Price has rushed for 1,025 yards, 17 TDs on 133 carries; he has 16 catches for 396 yards, 4 TDs. … LB Amoni Grizzard has made 53 tackles, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Nettleton beat Alcorn Central, 49-14; Booneville beat Amory, 28-16.
• This is a Division 1-3A game.
• Booneville won last year’s meeting, 31-7.
• Booneville clinches the division title with a win.
NEXT UP: Nettleton in playoffs; Booneville in playoffs.
NEW ALBANY (6-3, 2-1) AT RIPLEY (2-8, 1-2)
THE PLAYERS
New Albany: RB CJ Hill has rushed for 972 yards, 10 TDs on 144 carries. … WR Isaiah Cohran has made 23 catches for 458 yards, 8 TDs. … LB Jackson Formsma has made 60 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries.
Ripley: RB/LB Jamal Brooks has rushed for 1,176 yards, 11 TDs on 188 carries; on defense, he has 95 tackles, 8 sacks. … LB Dy’quez Edgeston has recorded 97 tackles, 2.5 sacks. … FS Sentavius Hunt has made 41 tackles, 5 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, New Albany beat Tishomingo County, 34-13; Ripley lost to Corinth, 41-0.
• This is a Division 1-4A game.
• New Albany won last year’s meeting, 20-13.
• Ripley is minus-7 in turnover margin.
NEXT UP: New Albany in playoffs; Ripley in playoffs.
TUPELO (6-3, 4-1) AT HORN LAKE (4-5, 3-2)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir has completed 101 of 166 passes for 1,500 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs. … RB David Hayes has rushed for 1,152 yards, 9 TDs on 170 carries. … WR Trip Wilson has 32 catches for 568 yards, 7 TDs.
Horn Lake: No stats provided.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo beat DeSoto Central, 35-7; Horn Lake beat Hernando, 24-0.
• Whichever team loses is the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
• Tupelo’s defense has forced seven turnovers in the last two weeks.
• Horn Lake is the defending Class 6A champ.
NEXT UP: Tupelo hosts Oxford; Horn Lake at Southaven.
ALSO TONIGHT
Amory (7-3, 3-1) at Belmont (2-9, 1-3)
Amory QB Hunter Jones has accounted for 2,117 offensive yards and 31 touchdowns this season. With a win, the Panthers guarantee themselves a home playoff game next week and can still win the division championship with help.
Bruce (4-6, 1-2) at East Webster (8-1, 2-1)
Both teams have already clinched a playoff spot. East Webster QB Steven Betts has passed for 690 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs this year, but has done most of his damage on the ground with 1,282 rushing yards and 14 TDs.
Calhoun City (6-3, 3-0) at J.Z. George (3-7, 0-3)
Calhoun City has already wrapped up the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs next week while J.Z. George missed the playoffs. Calhoun City’s defense has not allowed over seven points in five straight games.
Choctaw County (7-3, 3-0) at Hatley (4-6, 1-2)
Hatley has already clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2014. Choctaw County is the No. 1 seed and is led offensively by Tylan Carter and Dicenzo Miller, who have combined for 1,813 rushing yards and 19 TDs.
Coldwater (3-6, 3-2) at Myrtle (5-4, 4-1)
With two games left, Myrtle is currently tied for No. 2 in the division while Coldwater is sitting at No. 4. Myrtle RB A.I. Nugent has rushed for 1,761 yards and 27 TDs this season. The Hawks average 288 rushing yards per game.
East Union (7-2, 3-0) at Strayhorn (4-5, 1-2)
Both teams have already clinched playoff spots with East Union getting the No. 1 seed and Strayhorn getting the No. 4 seed. East Union QB Ty Walton has passed for 2,140 yards and 31 TDs already this year.
Falkner (2-6, 2-3) at Baldwyn (5-4, 4-1)
With two games left, Baldwyn is tied for the No. 2 seed while Falkner is on the outside looking in. Baldwyn has won its last two games by a combined score of 112-6. Falkner lost its game last week to division leader Biggersville and was held to minus-22 yards.
Hernando (2-7, 0-5) at Oxford (8-1, 5-0)
Since joining Class 6A, Oxford is 2-0 against Hernando. The Chargers can clinch a home playoff game with a win. The defense has allowed only 27 points in five division wins, including a shutout last week.
Itawamba AHS (10-0, 4-0) at Caledonia (5-4, 2-2)
Itawamba AHS has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs while Caledonia will be the No. 4 seed. With a win, the Indians will clinch their third undefeated regular season since 2009. RB Ike Chandler has rushed for 1,916 yards and 23 TDs this year.
Kossuth (5-4, 3-1) at Alcorn Central (3-7, 0-4)
Kossuth, which has won three straight, has scored 90 points in its last two games, including a 44-43 win over Booneville. Alcorn Central has allowed over 30 points in its last six games, and allowed over 40 four times in that stretch.
Lafayette (7-2, 4-1) at Columbus (3-6, 2-3)
Lafayette QB Randy Anderson rushed for a career-high 272 yards and three touchdowns in a win over New Hope last week. Columbus is 3-3 in its last six games but has lost three of its last four games.
New Hope (3-7, 1-4) at West Point (9-1, 5-0)
New Hope gave up 373 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a loss last week. West Point averages 274 rushing yards and is led by Brandon Harris (868 yards, 15 TDs) and Dantariyus Cannon (811 yards, 8 TDs).
Noxapater (8-2, 5-1) at Hamilton (2-8, 1-6)
Hamilton has the worst offense in Class 1A and scores only 5 points per game. Noxapater is in line for the No. 2 seed in the division. QB KD Carter has rushed for 1,354 yards and 19 TDs this year.
Saltillo (1-9, 0-5) at Lake Cormorant (5-4, 3-2)
Saltillo’s offense has been nonexistent in its last five games, all losses, with only 23 points and three shutouts. Lake Cormorant still has a chance at a home playoff game and is sitting at third place in the division.
Shannon (5-5, 3-1) at Pontotoc (4-5, 3-1)
Whichever team wins will be the No. 2 seed and the loser will be the No. 3 seed. Shannon’s offense has caught fire the last two weeks, outscoring Mooreville and South Pontotoc 112-6. Shannon won this matchup last year, 14-0.
Starkville (8-2, 5-0) at Warren Central (6-3, 3-1)
Starkville has won seven straight and can clinch the Division 2-6A championship with a win. The Yellowjackets are led by QB Luke Altmyer, who has passed for 2,000 yards and 22 TDs this season with only 4 INTs.
Tupelo Christian (6-3, 3-3) at Okolona (3-6, 2-4)
TCPS must win this game to keep its playoff hopes alive. QB Khi Holiday has accumulated 3,656 offensive yards and 47 TDs this year. Okolona has lost two straight by a combined score of 60-19.
Walnut (8-2, 2-1) at Mantachie (2-7, 0-3)
Walnut has already clinched the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game. The Wildcats are averaging 33 points per game and allowing only 22 points per game. This is the season finale for Mantachie.
Kemper Academy (4-6) at Hebron Christian (2-8)
This MAIS Class 2A first-round playoff game was moved from Kemper Academy due to poor field conditions. This is Hebron's first playoff appearance since 2015.
Starkville Academy (6-4) at Magnolia Heights (7-3)
This is an MAIS Class 5A first-round playoff game. These teams met during the regular season, with Starkville Academy winning, 33-26.
OTHER GAMES
Calhoun Academy (6-3, 1-1) at Deer Creek (6-4, 1-1)
French Camp (2-7, 2-4) at Vardaman (0-9, 0-6)
North Panola (6-3, 1-3) at Holly Springs (2-7, 0-4)
Noxubee County (5-5, 2-1) at Aberdeen (1-9, 0-3)
South Pontotoc (1-9, 0-4) at Mooreville (4-6, 0-4)
Thrasher (1-7, 1-4) at Ashland (0-8, 0-4)
OPEN: Houston, Potts Camp, Tishomingo County
Compiled by Dalton Middleton and Brad Locke