TONIGHT'S GAMES
OLIVE BRANCH (9-3) AT STARKVILLE (11-2)
THE PLAYERS
Olive Branch: RB Gary Banks II has rushed for 1,528 yards, 16 TDs on 240 carries. … LB Jevon Banks has 94 tackles, 19 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, and 1 FF. … DL Walter Nolan has 86 tackles, 22.5 TFL, 2 sacks, and 2 FF.
Starkville: QB Luke Altmyer has completed 219 of 324 passes for 2,747 yards, 33 TDs, 4 INTs. … WR Rufus Harvey III has 69 catches for 997 yards, 14 TDs. … LB Jamori Evans has 80 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, and 4 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Olive Branch beat Madison Central, 24-7; Starkville beat Horn Lake, 35-2.
• This is a Class 6A second-round playoff game.
• These teams last met in 2015, with Starkville winning game 46-24.
• Olive Branch averages 24 ppg, which is worst among the eight teams left in Class 6A.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of South Panola at Oxford.
SOUTH PANOLA (12-1) AT OXFORD (11-1)
THE PLAYERS
South Panola: QB Anterrio Draper has completed 101 of 166 passes for 1,771 yards, 24 TDs, 8 INTs; he has rushed for 609 yards, 8 TDs. … RB Janari Dean has rushed for 1,568 yards, 15 TDs on 163 carries. … LB Jaqualian Gillespie has recorded 128 tackles, 3 INTs.
Oxford: QB John Meagher has completed 112 of 198 passes for 1,422 yards, 13 TDs, 9 INTs; he has rushed for 752 yards, 10 TDs. … K Jack Tannehill has made 10 of 15 field goal attempts. … DB Byron Pearson has made 41 tackles, 7 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, South Panola beat Tupelo, 39-23; Oxford beat Warren Central, 33-14.
• This is a Class 6A second-round playoff game.
• Oxford beat South Panola during the 2018 regular season, 35-21.
• South Panola has a plus-10 turnover margin.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Olive Branch at Starkville.
LAFAYETTE (9-3) AT WEST POINT (12-1)
THE PLAYERS
Lafayette: QB Randy Anderson has rushed for 1,690 yards, 20 TDs on 223 carries; he has completed 30 of 53 passes for 501 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT. … LB Mario Wilbourn has recorded 108 tackles, 4 forced fumbles. … DB Aaron Williams has made 80 tackles, 2 INTs.
West Point: QB Brandon Harris has rushed for 1,048 yards, 18 TDs on 158 carries; he has completed 29 of 63 passes for 626 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs. … RB Dantariyus Cannon has rushed for 923 yards, 11 TDs on 92 carries. … LB Tyron Orr has made 63 tackles, 18.5 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Lafayette beat Holmes County Central, 34-18; West Point beat Provine, 49-28.
• This is a Class 5A second-round playoff game.
• West Point beat division foe Lafayette, 28-24, on Sept. 27.
• Lafayette has surpassed 300 yards rushing three times this season.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Lake Cormorant at Neshoba Central.
ITAWAMBA AHS (13-0) AT CORINTH (11-1)
THE PLAYERS
IAHS: RB Ike Chandler has rushed for 2,460 yards, 29 TDs on 233 carries; he has 9 catches for 241 yards, 3 TDs. … QB Daeveon Sistrunk has completed 59 of 110 passes for 986 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 952 yards, 18 TDs. … LB Quinn Bennett has 114 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT, and 2 FF.
Corinth: QB DT Sheffield has completed 53 of 92 passes for 1,070 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 597 yards, 12 TDs. … RB Tam Patterson has rushed for 1,008 yards, 18 TDs on 157 carries. … LB/S Carter Bonds has 106 tackles, 14 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INTs, and 2 FF.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Itawamba AHS beat West Lauderdale, 9-7; Corinth beat Rosa Fort, 49-6.
• This is a Class 4A third-round playoff game.
• Against 4A opponents, Corinth has outscored its opponents 269-6 in the first half of games.
• These teams have met each of the last 10 years, and IAHS is 6-4 during that stretch.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Louisville at Greenwood.
HOUSTON (10-3) AT NOXUBEE COUNTY (8-5)
THE PLAYERS
Houston: RB Bobby Townsend has rushed for 791 yards, 6 TDs on 111 carries; he has 4 catches for 58 yards, 1 TD. … DL Rish Alford has 88 tackles, 31 TFL, 16 sacks, and 4 FF. … LB/DL Allen Robertson has 120 tackles, 30 TFL, 12 sacks, 1 INT.
Noxubee County: QB Marlon Windham has completed 171 of 306 passes for 2,253 yards, 13 TDs, 12 INTs; he has rushed for 877 yards, 4 TDs. … WR Jeffrey Malone has 39 catches for 702 yards, 6 TDs. … LB Kevarious Harris has 39 tackles, 7 sacks, and 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Houston beat North Panola, 8-6; Noxubee County beat Senatobia, 21-0.
• This is a Class 3A third-round playoff game.
• Noxubee County beat division foe Houston, 19-12, on Oct. 4.
• In the playoffs, Houston has allowed 13 ppg; Noxubee County has shutout both of its opponents.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Choctaw County at Amanda Elzy.
EAST WEBSTER (11-1) AT NORTHSIDE (12-0)
THE PLAYERS
East Webster: QB Steven Betts has completed 57 of 129 passes for 994 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 1,544 yards, 18 TDs on 192 carries. … RB Tyrik Pittman has rushed for 931 yards, 13 TDs on 129 carries. … LB Kobe Smith has 87 tackles, 17 TFL, and 11.5 sacks.
Northside: QB Ja’Terrance Moore has completed 84 of 129 passes for 1,615 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 219 yards, 7 TDs. … RB Semaj Daniels has rushed for 1,022 yards, 11 TDs on 91 carries. … WR Karltaus Burrage has 40 catches for 736 yards, 3 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, East Webster beat Pelahatchie, 36-35; Northside beat Eupora, 54-0.
• This is a Class 2A third-round playoff game.
• Northside has allowed only 20 points all season and shut out nine opponents.
• This game is being played at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Calhoun City at Charleston.
CALHOUN CITY (9-3) AT CHARLESTON (9-4)
THE PLAYERS
Calhoun City: QB Chardarius “Tukie” Hill has completed 26 of 61 passes for 517 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 621 yards, 8 TDs on 94 carries. … RB Kody Townsend has rushed for 653 yards, 8 TDs on 68 carries. … DL Shuntavion Crawford has recorded 70 tackles, 3 sacks.
Charleston: RB Keyshun Cashaw has rushed for 764 yards, 9 TDs on 113 carries. … RB Kristian Gammage has rushed for 565 yards, 7 TDs on 87 carries. … LB Jamar Taylor has recorded 90 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Calhoun City beat South Delta, 21-12; Charleston beat East Union, 52-27.
• This is a Class 2A third-round playoff game.
• These teams last met in 1978, and Charleston leads the all-time series 7-0.
• Calhoun City is seeking a fourth straight trip to the North final.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of East Webster at Northside.
BALDWYN (8-4) AT NANIH WAIYA (11-2)
THE PLAYERS
Baldwyn: QB Maddux Richey has completed 145 of 225 passes for 2,400 yards, 29 TDs, 8 INTs. … RB Kevrick Richey has rushed for 782 yards, 16 TDs on 115 carries. … WR/DB Jacolby Williams has 53 catches for 1,154 yards, 17 TDs; he has 26 tackles, 11 INTs on defense.
Nanih Waiya: QB Donovan Turner has completed 74 of 131 passes for 1,054 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 836 yards, 16 TDs on 132 carries. … RB Austin Sanders has rushed for 959 yards, 14 TDs on 74 carries. … DB Blake Young has 45 tackles, 4 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Baldwyn beat TCPS, 20-17; Nanih Waiya beat Coldwater, 56-14.
• This is a Class 1A second-round playoff game.
• Baldwyn QB Maddux Richey has thrown only one INT in his last nine games.
• Baldwyn star Jacolby Williams and Nanih Waiya star Shia Moore are both dealing with small injuries.
NEXT UP: Winner plays Noxapater, which defeated Biggersville on Thursday night.
HERITAGE ACA. (13-0) VS. STARKVILLE ACA. (9-4)
THE PLAYERS
Heritage Academy: QB Carter Putt has completed 130 of 215 passes for 2,298 yards, 29 TDs, 10 INTs. … RB K.J. Smith has rushed for 1,349 yards, 21 TDs on 141 carries. … WR Jared Long has made 46 catches for 837 yards, 10 TDs.
Starkville Academy: RB C.J. Jackson has rushed for 1,646 yards, 13 TDs on 247 carries. … WR Dylan Starke has 47 catches for 769 yards, 9 TDs. … LB/ATH Matt Miller has recorded 201 tackles; he has 4 TDs rushing, 1 TD receiving on offense.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Heritage Academy beat Pillow Academy, 47-14; Starkville Academy beat Adams County Christian, 20-15.
• This is the MAIS Class 5A championship game and will be played at Jackson Academy.
• Heritage Academy allows 7.85 ppg.
• Starkville Academy is seeking its second state title in three years.
Compiled by Dalton Middleton and Brad Locke