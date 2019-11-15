TONIGHT'S FEATURED GAMES
CHARLESTON (8-4) AT EAST UNION (9-2)
THE PLAYERS
Charleston: RB Keyshun Cashaw has rushed for 725 yards, 9 TDs on 103 carries. … ATH Kristian Gammage has rushed for 416 yards, 4 TDs on 67 carries; he has 18 catches for 308 yards, 4 TDs. … LB Jamar Taylor has recorded 87 tackles.
East Union: QB Ty Walton has completed 136 of 252 passes for 2,596 yards, 36 TDs, 10 INTs. … RB Colton Plunk has rushed for 1,504 yards, 14 TDs on 134 carries. … WR Dejuan Hubbard has made 39 catches for 873 yards, 13 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Charleston beat Pisgah, 34-6; East Union beat Bruce, 42-26.
• This is a Class 2A second-round playoff game.
• East Union is averaging 434.5 total yards per game.
• This is the first meeting between these two teams.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of South Delta at Calhoun City.
ROSA FORT (9-3) AT CORINTH (10-1)
THE PLAYERS
Rosa Fort: QB Marcus Rule has completed 57 of 113 passes for 878 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs; he has 1,024 rushing yards, 6 TDs. … RB Jacarius Vaughn has rushed for 742 yards, 7 TDs on 104 carries. … DB Mondrel Boykins has recorded 14 tackles, 8 INTS.
Corinth: QB DT Sheffield has completed 46 of 82 passes for 953 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs; he has 509 rushing yards, 9 TDs. … RB Tam Patterson has rushed for 920 yards, 18 TDs on 143 carries. … LB/S Carter Bonds has recorded 93 tackles, 12 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INTS.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Rosa Fort beat Kosciusko, 28-17; Corinth beat Caledonia, 48-7.
• This is a Class 4A second-round playoff game.
• Rosa Fort’s defense has 20.5 sacks, 20 INTs, and 12 fumble recoveries.
• Corinth has outscored its last three opponents, 129-14.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of West Lauderdale at Itawamba AHS.
TUPELO CHRISTIAN (8-3) AT BALDWYN (7-4)
THE PLAYERS
TCPS: QB Khi Holiday has completed 159 of 276 passes for 3,054 yards, 37 TDs, 8 INTs; he has rushed for 1,276 yards, 19 TDs. … WR Noah Foster has 50 catches for 1,416 yards, 19 TDs. … DT Tucker Huggins has 103 tackles.
Baldwyn: QB Maddux Richey has completed 137 of 212 passes for 2,276 yards, 29 TDs, 8 INTs. … RB Kevrick Richey has rushed for 606 yards, 13 TDs on 91 carries. … WR/DB Jacolby Williams has 51 catches for 1,130 yards, 17 TDs; he has 11 INTs on defense.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, TCPS beat West Lowndes, 35-6; Baldwyn beat Myrtle, 41-0.
• This is a Class 1A first-round playoff game.
• TCPS is seeking its first playoff win in program history.
• Baldwyn’s defense has recorded 22 sacks.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Coldwater at Nanih Waiya.
TUPELO (7-4) AT SOUTH PANOLA (11-1)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: QB Jake Weir has completed 130 of 213 passes for 1,971 yards, 18 TDs, 8 INTs. … WR Trip Wilson has 41 catches for 782 yards, 8 TDs. … WR Jaycob Horn has 50 catches for 791 yards, 7 TDs.
South Panola: RB Janari Dean has rushed for 1,305 yards, 12 TDs on 1,305 carries. … QB Anterrio Draper has completed 90 of 151 passes for 1,566 yards, 21 TDs, 8 INTs; he has 591 rushing yards, 8 TDs. … DB Weslan Morgan has recorded 43 tackles, 5 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo lost to Oxford, 14-3; South Panola beat Warren Central, 35-6.
• This is a Class 6A first-round playoff game.
• South Panola won this matchup, 21-15, in the first game of the season.
• Tupelo was held without at touchdown last week for the first time this year.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Warren Central at Oxford.
WEST LAUDERDALE (8-4) AT ITAWAMBA AHS (12-0)
THE PLAYERS
West Lauderdale: QB Eli Bryan has completed 89 of 187 passes for 1,307 yards, 12 TDs, 10 INTs; he has rushed for 726 yards, 14 TDs. … RB Ja’karius Grant has rushed for 1,407 yards, 18 TDs on 217 carries. … LB Zach Walker has made 113 tackles.
IAHS: QB Daeveon Sistrunk has completed 54 of 98 passes for 930 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 884 yards, 18 TDs. … RB Ike Chandler has rushed for 2,299 yards, 28 TDs on 211 carries. … LB Quinn Bennett has made 99 tackles, 3 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, West Lauderdale beat Clarksdale, 33-8; IAHS beat Ripley, 42-13.
• This is a Class 4A second-round playoff game.
• IAHS has reached the 12-0 mark for the third time since 2009.
• West Lauderdale is allowing 13.7 points per game.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Rosa Fort at Corinth.
ALSO TONIGHT
MHSAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 6A
First Round
Warren Central (6-5) at Oxford (10-1)
Oxford, which just clinched its first division championship since joining Class 6A, has allowed only 43 points in the team’s last eight games. Overall, Oxford allows only 9.9 ppg, best in 6A. Warren Central’s offense is averaging only 17.3 ppg, tied for lowest of any team in the Class 6A playoffs.
Horn Lake (5-6) at Starkville (10-2)
Horn Lake is the defending 6A champs. The Eagles knocked out Starkville in the second round of the playoffs last year, 35-14. This year, Starkville has won nine straight entering the playoffs and is averaging 37 ppg. Horn Lake’s defense has been stout, allowing only 15.6 ppg, but the offense (17.3 ppg) has struggled.
CLASS 5A
First Round
Provine (9-3) at West Point (11-1)
This is Provine’s best season since 2007 and the first time the Rams have reached the playoffs since 2012. Sophomore QB Shavario Allen has been a big piece of that with 1,474 passing yards, 22 TDs, and 9 INTs. West Point has won the last three 5A state championships and has not lost to a Class 5A team since 2015.
Lafayette (8-3) at Holmes County Central (8-4)
Lafayette QB Randy Anderson was named the Class 5A Mr. Football winner this week. Anderson, since returning to QB in Week 5, has rushed for over 100 yards in six games and has five multiple rushing TD games. Holmes County is led by defensive lineman Montra Edwards with 118 tackles, 20 TFL, 16 sacks, and 1 INT.
CLASS 4A
Second Round
New Albany (8-3) at Greenwood (11-0)
Greenwood has been dominant this season, winning by an average of 32 ppg. The Bulldogs’ defense has allowed only seven points in its last five games and has shut out three straight opponents. New Albany’s offense is averaging 33.9 ppg, led by RB CJ Hill (1,451 yards, 19 TDs) and QB Charlie Lott (1,707 yards, 21 TDs).
Pontotoc (6-5) at Louisville (10-2)
Louisville is the defending Class 4A champs. The Wildcats knocked Pontotoc out of the playoffs last year in the third round, 56-7. Louisville has won eight straight games and has allowed over eight points only twice during that span. Pontotoc started the season 0-4, but has since won six of the last seven.
CLASS 3A
Second Round
North Panola (8-3) at Houston (8-3)
North Panola, which isn’t the typical No. 4 seed, went on the road and beat Booneville, 42-14, last week. Houston also traveled and beat Winona and Ole Miss commit An’Darius Coffey, 30-20 last week. This could be a defensive slugfest, with North Panola allowing only 11.9 ppg and Houston allowing only 14.8 ppg.
CLASS 2A
Second Round
South Delta (10-1) at Calhoun City (8-3)
South Delta’s only loss of the season came to Pelahatchie. The Bulldogs, which average 333 rushing yards per game, are led by RBs Adrain Garfield (1,582 yards, 20 TDs) and Kejuan Davis (1,186 yards, 17 TDs). Calhoun City’s defense is third best in Class 2A, allowing only 9.7 ppg. The Wildcats have allowed only 28 points in the last seven games.
East Webster (10-1) at Pelahatchie (10-2)
Led by dynamic playmakers on offense, this game could be a shootout. East Webster QB Steven Betts has passed for 742 yards and 10 TDs, and rushed for 1,474 yards and 17 TDs. Pelahatchie RB Ahmad Johnson has rushed for 2,198 yards and 36 TDs. He also has seven catches for 175 yards and 4 TDs.
CLASS 1A
First Round
West Lowndes (8-3) at Biggersville (9-1)
Biggersville RB Goldman Butler has been a big focal point of the Lions’ offense this year, rushing for 1,237 yards and 24 TDs on 153 carries. QB Quinton Knight has totaled 925 yards and 11 TDs. Biggersville has won eight straight, and has not allowed a point in five of the last six games.
Myrtle (6-5) at Noxapater (10-2)
Myrtle RB A.I. Nugent has rushed for 1,897 yards and 29 TDs this year on 205 carries. He leads a Myrtle rushing attack that averages 261 yards per game. For Noxapater, QB KD Carter is the focal point and has rushed for 1,584 yards and 25 TDs on 160 carries.
Dalton Middleton and Brad Locke