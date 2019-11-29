TONIGHT'S GAMES
STARKVILLE (12-2) AT OXFORD (12-1)
THE PLAYERS
Starkville: QB Luke Altmyer has completed 233 of 347 passes for 2,885 yards, 35 TDs, 4 INTs. … WR Rufus Harvey has 70 catches for 1,012 yards, 15 TDs. … LB Keyshawn Lawrence has 88 tackles, 13 TFL, 8 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.
Oxford: QB John Meagher has completed 119 of 209 passes for 1,484 yards, 14 TDs, 9 INTs; he has rushed for 796 yards, 10 TDs. … DB Byron Pearson has 48 tackles, 8 INTs, and 22 defended passes. … DL Jeremiah Pomerlee has 45 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 8.5 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Starkville beat Olive Branch, 20-3; Oxford beat South Panola, 17-7.
• This is the Class 6A North half championship game.
• Starkville beat Oxford, 45-17, in Week 2 of the season.
• Oxford’s defense allows only 10 points per game, best in Class 6A.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Oak Grove at Petal in the state championship.
NESHOBA CENTRAL (10-3) AT WEST POINT (13-1)
THE PLAYERS
Neshoba Central: RB/LB Jarquez Hunter has rushed for 2,014 yards, 28 TDs on 197 carries; he has 64 tackles, 10 TFL, 7 sacks, and 4 INTs on defense. … RB Tyler Mathis has rushed for 1,033 yards, 12 TDs on 172 carries. … DB Austin Day has 27 tackles, 5 INTs.
West Point: QB Brandon Harris has completed 30 of 66 passes for 676 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 1,120 yards, 18 TDs. … RB Dantariyus Cannon has rushed for 1,049 yards, 14 TDs on 104 carries. … LB Tyron Orr has 63 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 2 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Neshoba Central beat Lake Cormorant, 36-28; West Point beat Lafayette, 21-14.
• This is the Class 5A North half championship game.
• Neshoba Central started the season 0-3 and its last loss came to Tupelo on Sept. 6.
• These teams last met in 2011, with West Point winning 43-14.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Picayune at West Jones in the state championship.
GREENWOOD (13-0) AT CORINTH (12-1)
THE PLAYERS
Greenwood: QB Deandrea Smith has completed 110 of 181 passes for 2,335 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 436 yards, 12 TDs. … RB Jamarion Addison has rushed for 1,287 yards, 18 TDs on 156 carries. … WR Kobe Chambers has 45 catches for 1,023 yards, 14 TDs.
Corinth: QB DT Sheffield has completed 58 of 98 passes for 1,173 yards, 17 TDs, and 4 INTs; he has rushed for 643 yards, 12 TDs. … RB Tam Patterson has rushed for 1,174 yards, 18 TDs on 181 carries. … LB/S Carter Bonds has 123 tackles, 15 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, and 2 forced fumbles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Greenwood beat Louisville, 14-6; Corinth beat Itawamba AHS, 44-31.
• This is the Class 4A North half championship game.
• Greenwood has allowed only 13 total points in its last seven games.
• This is a rematch of last season’s 4A quarterfinal game, which Greenwood won 40-38.
NEXT UP: Winner plays the winner of Lawrence County at Poplarville in the state championship.