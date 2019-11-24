HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (13-1): Beat Lafayette 21-14. This week: hosts Neshoba Central.
2. Starkville (12-2): Beat Olive Branch 20-3. This week: at Oxford.
3. Oxford (12-1): Beat South Panola 17-7. This week: hosts Starkville.
4. Itawamba AHS (13-1): Lost to Corinth 44-31. This week: Season over.
5. Corinth (12-1): Beat Itawamba AHS 44-31. This week: hosts Greenwood.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (9-4): Lost to Noxubee County 14-12. This week: Season over.
2. Calhoun City (9-4): Lost to Charleston 6-3. This week: Season over.
3. East Webster (11-2): Lost to Northside 42-8. This week: Season over.
4. Tupelo Christian (8-4): Season over.
5. Booneville (8-3): Season over.
LOOKING BACK
Oxford advanced to its first Class 6A North final in school history with a 17-7 win over South Panola, its 11th-straight win. … Corinth rushed for 323 yards and knocked off previously unbeaten Itawamba AHS, 44-31. … In a rematch of Division 1-5A foes, West Point rallied from a 7-point deficit in the second half to beat Lafayette, 21-14. … Starkville intercepted three of Olive Branch’s six pass attempts en route to a 20-3 win. … In Class 3A, Houston’s season ended with a 14-12 triple-overtime loss to Noxubee County in the third round of the 3A playoffs. … In 1A and 2A, Baldwyn, Biggersville, Calhoun City and East Webster all saw their seasons come to an end with losses.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Little Egg Bowl winner will have much more than bragging rights this week. Starkville travels to Oxford with the winner advancing to the 6A state championship. Starkville beat Oxford, 45-17, in Week 2. … West Point, which is trying to make its fourth-straight trip to the Class 5A state championship, will host Neshoba Central. … Corinth, playing in its first North final since 2007, will host Greenwood. These teams met last year in the quarterfinals, and Greenwood won 40-38.
STAR POWER
West Point’s Dantariyus Cannon rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-14 comeback win over Lafayette. The senior had over 100 rushing yards in the second half. … Corinth RB Tam Patterson rushed for 163 yards in a 44-31 win over Itawamba AHS. Indians QB Daeveon Sistrunk finished with 258 offensive yards and four touchdowns. … Oxford’s defense, best in 6A, held South Panola to only seven points and contained MSU commit Janari Dean to 37 yards on 19 carries.