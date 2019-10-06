HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (6-1): Beat Saltillo 34-7. This week: at Lake Cormorant.
2. Starkville (5-2): Beat Germantown 27-0. This week: at Greenville.
3. Oxford (5-1): Beat Lewisburg 21-3. This week: hosts DeSoto Central.
4. Itawamba AHS (7-0): Beat South Pontotoc 47-14. This week: hosts Shannon.
5. Tupelo (3-3): Lost to Olive Branch 24-14. This week: hosts Southaven.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (5-2): Lost to Noxubee County 19-12. This week: hosts Choctaw County.
2. Booneville (5-1): Beat Alcorn Central 47-0. This week: at Belmont (Thu.).
3. East Webster (6-1): Lost to Calhoun City 28-7. This week: hosts J.Z. George (Thu.).
4. Smithville (5-1): Beat Vardaman 50-21. This week: at West Lowndes.
5. Walnut (6-1): Beat J.Z. George 28-25. This week: hosts East Union.
LOOKING BACK
No. 1-ranked small school Houston lost its second-straight game, 19-12, to Noxubee County. … No. 5-ranked large school Tupelo suffered its first division loss to Olive Branch, 24-14. … Caleb Hobson scored two touchdowns as Pontotoc (2-4, 1-0) beat Mooreville (4-3, 0-1), 35-17. … Okolona scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to grab its first Division 2-1A win of the season over Hamilton, 20-0. … Calhoun City (4-3, 1-0) handed East Webster (6-1, 0-1) its first loss of the season, 28-7.
LOOKING AHEAD
Baldwyn and Biggersville, both 2-0 in Division 1-1A, square off on Thursday night. Kossuth and Nettleton also play on Thursday. … New Albany, coming off an open week, will host North Pontotoc (5-2, 1-0) for its first Division 1-4A game. … Walnut (6-1) hosts East Union (5-2, 1-0) in a premier Class 2A showdown. Walnut has won six-straight games. … Corinth (5-1, 1-0) will take a break from division play and host Class 3A power Noxubee County (4-3, 1-0).
STAR POWER
In Corinth’s 56-7 win over Tishomingo County, RB Tam Patterson had eight carries for 120 yards and 4 TDs. … Itawamba AHS RB Ike Chandler rushed for 165 yards and 3 TDs on seven carries in a blowout win over South Pontotoc. … Goldman Butler scored Biggersville’s first four touchdowns (9, 34, 7, and 25 yards) as the Lions ran past Ashland, 56-0. … East Union QB Ty Walton, the state’s leader in passing touchdowns, threw four TDs and rushed for another in a 54-29 win over Mantachie.