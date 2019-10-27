HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (9-1): Beat Columbus 35-6. This week: host New Hope.
2. Starkville (9-2): Beat Murrah 52-0. This week: at Warren Central.
3. Oxford (8-1): Beat Olive Branch 10-0. This week: hosts Hernando.
4. Itawamba AHS (10-0): Beat Pontotoc 41-7. This week: at Caledonia.
5. Lafayette (7-2): Beat New Hope on Saturday night. This week: at Columbus.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (7-3): Beat Hatley 56-7. This week: idle.
2. Calhoun City (6-3): idle. This week: at J.Z. George.
3. Booneville (7-2): Beat Amory 28-16. This week: hosts Nettleton.
4. East Webster (8-1): Beat Eupora 45-12. This week: hosts Bruce.
5. Amory (7-3): Lost to Booneville 28-16. This week: at Belmont.
LOOKING BACK
No. 4-ranked large school Itawamba AHS claimed its first division championship since 2014 with a blowout win over Pontotoc, 41-7. … Oxford remained perfect in Division 1-6A with a 10-0 win over Olive Branch. … Booneville beat Amory, 28-16, to force a three-way tie for first place in Division 1-3A with a week left in the regular season. … Smithville put itself in line for a playoff position by beating Tupelo Christian, 34-26. … Tupelo clinched a playoff spot with a 35-7 win over DeSoto Central.
LOOKING AHEAD
For Class 2A, 3A, and 4A teams that did not make the playoffs, this is the last week of the season. … Two area teams will face defending state champs as Tupelo travels to Horn Lake and Smithville hosts Nanih Waiya. … Itawamba AHS looks to cap off its undefeated regular season with a trip to Caledonia, which is the No. 4 seed in Division 2-4A. … Shannon travels to Pontotoc for a big showdown. Whichever team wins gets the 2 seed, while the loser gets the 3 seed. … TCPS travels to Okolona in a must-win situation to keep its playoff hopes alive.
STAR POWER
Baldwyn’s Jacolby Williams, who leads the state in interceptions (10), grabbed two Thursday night in a blowout win over Byers. He returned one for a touchdown, and added three touchdown receptions and a kickoff return for a touchdown. … In a win over Amory, Booneville’s Davian Price rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns. … Ike Chandler rushed for four touchdowns, three in the first half, as Itawamba AHS clinched the Division 2-4A championship. … Biggersville’s defense held Falkner to negative-22 yards as the Lions stayed undefeated in Division 1-1A.