HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. West Point (11-1): Beat Center Hill 35-0. This week: hosts Provine.
2. Starkville (10-2): Beat Clinton 26-7. This week: hosts Horn Lake.
3. Oxford (10-1): Beat Tupelo 14-3. This week: hosts Warren Central.
4. Itawamba AHS (12-0): Beat Ripley 42-13. This week: hosts West Lauderdale.
5. Lafayette (8-3): Lost to Lake Cormorant 20-14. This week: at Holmes Central.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Houston (8-3): Beat Winona 30-20. This week: hosts North Panola.
2. Calhoun City (8-3): Beat Strayhorn 63-0. This week: hosts South Delta.
3. Booneville (8-3): Lost to North Panola 42-14. This week: season over.
4. East Webster (10-1): Beat Potts Camp 42-0. This week: at Pelahatchie.
5. Smithville (8-3): Beat French Camp 27-7. This week: season over.
LOOKING BACK
In the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, East Union rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to beat Bruce, 42-26. … No. 1-small school Houston beat Winona and Ole Miss commit An’Darius Coffey, 30-20, in the first round of the 3A playoffs. … Oxford beat Tupelo, 14-3, and wrapped up its regular season by clinching the first Class 6A division championship in school history. … Tupelo Christian beat West Lowndes, 35-6, to clinch its third straight playoff appearance. … Pontotoc beat North Pontotoc, 20-14, in a 4A first round matchup between county foes.
LOOKING AHEAD
To open up the 6A playoffs, Tupelo will travel to South Panola in a rematch of the season opener. South Panola won that matchup, 21-15. … In the second round of the 4A playoffs, Pontotoc travels to Louisville, which ended the Warriors’ season last year en route to its state championship. … Houston hosts North Panola, which is coming off an upset win over Booneville. … TCPS travels to Baldwyn in the first round of the 1A playoffs, which features TCPS WR Noah Foster (1,416 yards and 19 TDs) against Baldwyn DB/WR Jacolby Williams (11 INTs, 1,130 yards and 17 TDs).
STAR POWER
New Albany RB C.J. Hill scored seven touchdowns (6 rushing, 1 receiving) as New Albany beat Shannon, 54-32, in the first round of the 4A playoffs. … Baldwyn QB Maddux Richey finished 15 of 26 passing for 401 yards and 6 TDs in a win over Myrtle. WRs Jacolby Williams and Gabe Richardson each finished with 140 yards and 2 TD catches. … Calhoun City pitched its third shutout in the last four games with a 63-0 win over Strayhorn in the first round of the 2A playoffs. … East Union quarterback Ty Walton threw three touchdown passes in the second half of a 2A first round playoff win over Bruce.