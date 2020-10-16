TUPELO – Pregame fireworks gave way to offensive fireworks for Tupelo on Friday night.
The Golden Wave celebrated homecoming with pyrotechnics and kept the party going with a 30-14 romp over Lewisburg in a Division 1-6A contest.
The Wave (4-3, 3-1) wasted no time in lighting up the scoreboard. On the third play of the game, Kyson Brown raced around the right side for a 31-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead.
Quarterback Jake Weir, who played his best game of the season, then got in on the act with touchdown passes of 42 yards to Corbin Huggins and 19 yards to KD Gibson for a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
Weir hit Huggins again from 22 yards with 50 seconds left in the half.
“The game plan that we had, everybody really executed,” Weir said. “We were on the same page, and my receivers did a really good job of getting open tonight.”
Huggins led Tupelo’s receivers with five catches for 108 yards and two TDs. It was his third 100-yard game of the season.
On the ground, Brown rushed for 113 yards and a TD on 11 carries.
Tupelo had 279 yards of offense at halftime. Lewisburg (2-5, 0-4) had just 71 total yards with its run-heavy offense.
The Patriots were not able to score until Tupelo’s second-string offense committed a pair of turnovers in the fourth quarter.
“We handled their scheme pretty well,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said. “They had one thing they kept hitting us on that we’ll fix and we’ll adjust.”
Extra Points
• Turning Point: Tupelo covered 46 yards in just three plays on the game’s opening drive, and the rout was on.
• Point Man: Weir completed 14 of 16 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
• Talking Point: “I knew we would look good throwing the ball. I hope we can build off that positivity throwing and catching right there.” – Hardin
Notes
• Tupelo played without receivers Chase Henley and Alex Pounds, both of whom are injured.
• Lewisburg’s best chance to score in the first half was thwarted when Colin Southward blocked a 34-yard field goal try.
• Tupelo visits DeSoto Central next week.