JACKSON • West Jones finally did it.
Not only did the Mustangs dethrone the kings of Class 5A football, they claimed their first state championship on Saturday night, hanging on to beat West Point 33-27 in the final game of this COVID-ridden season.
These teams met two years ago in what was the first title game appearance for West Jones, which has been a perennial playoff team over the years.
“West Jones has been so close for so long, and we haven’t been able to get it done, but we just got it done,” West Jones quarterback Alan Follis said. “So we’re leaving a mark for the people coming behind us that it can be done.”
Follis, a senior, was a big reason the Mustangs (13-2) were able to end the reign of West Point (10-4), which had won the four previous 5A titles. He completed 14 of 18 passes for 215 yards, plus he rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown.
After West Point tied the game 27-27 on Cameron Young’s 10-yard run, Follis engineered a nine-play, 70-yard drive on which he rushed for 25 yards and had a 25-yard completion to Zyquawn Williams.
Kentrel Pruitt capped the drive with a 4-yard run at the 11:20 mark of the fourth quarter.
West Point turned it over on its next possession, but West Jones left the door cracked when it missed a 21-yard field goal with 3:51 left.
The Green Wave reached the West Jones 42 before turning it over on downs with 1:01 left.
West Point finished with 161 rushing yards, roughly half its season average coming in.
“They controlled (the line of scrimmage) at times, we controlled it at times, and we just didn’t control it enough tonight,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said. “It’s not because of a lack of effort.”
Pruitt rushed for 70 yards and three TDs on 23 carries. Late in the first half, he lost a fumble that Antonio Facella scooped and returned 32 yards for a score to cut the West Jones lead to 20-14.
Extra Points
Turning Point: West Jones got a stop on fourth-and-7 with 1:01 left and ran out the clock.
Point Man: Follis got most of his rushing yards in the second half, including a 5-yard TD run to give West Jones a 27-20 lead in the third quarter.
Talking Point: “Whenever they were off of us, we were throwing it out to the receivers and letting them run with it. Whenever they were pressing on us, we went over the top.” – Follis, on the passing game
Notes
• Young led West Point with 70 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
• West Jones receiver Tajrick Randolph had five catches for 104 yards.
• West Point is now 11-3 in state championship games.