COLUMBUS • At the end of the night, West Lowndes was just too big and too fast for the Smithville football team.
West Lowndes beat Smithville, 18-6, on Friday night in a cold and wet Division 2-1A matchup. The game was tied 6-6 late, but two touchdowns by Qua Sanders of West Lowndes was the difference in the fourth quarter.
“They were way more athletic than we were,” Smithville coach Michael Campbell said. “We knew that we were going to have to capitalize when we had shots, and we didn’t come away with points in those chances. We had to be really good against a good team like that. We shot ourselves in the foot.”
West Lowndes (7-1, 4-1) scored its first touchdown following a Smithville interception. Tyler Blackwell intercepted a screen pass and returned it to the Smithville 45-yard line. Two plays later, Kelvin Wilburn scored to make it 6-0 West Lowndes.
Smithville (5-2, 2-2) also took advantage of a mistake for its first touchdown. Dyllan Moffett intercepted a pass midway through the third quarter, and on the first offensive play of the next drive, Moffett caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Octavion Miller that tied the game, 6-6.
On the three offensive drives following the touchdown, West Lowndes’ defense clamped down on Smithville. The Seminoles fumbled the ball in the redzone, then had two turnover-on-downs inside West Lowndes’ 30-yard line.
“That was just us falling apart,” Campbell said. “I think we let their speed and their size get the better of us and we played a little uptight instead of playing our brand of football.”
After the first turnover-on-downs, Sanders caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from Melvin Crawford to give the Panthers the lead. After the second, Sanders threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Crawford that secured the win, 18-6, with two minutes left.
Extra points
Turning Point: Crawford connected with Sanders for the game-winning 69-yard touchdown pass with 6:46 left in the fourth quarter.
Point Man: Sanders finished with 211 offensive yards and both fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Talking Point: “I told the guys we have to win three of the next four to make the playoffs. We knew the challenge of this division when we got in, but we still have to take one week at a time.” – Smithville coach Michael Campbell.
Notes
• Smithville will play Okolona next week.
• Smithville failed on three fourth-down conversions and had two other turnovers.