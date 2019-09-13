WEST POINT – A favorite cliche on the gridiron is you can't give the ball away to good team and expect to win. Tupelo found that out the hard way Friday night.
The Golden Wave had two turnovers in the first half that led to 14 points for West Point. With those mistakes, Tupelo trailed 27-7 at halftime and eventually dropped a 37-7 decision.
"We just can't make those mistakes in that first quarter and out ourselves behind," said Tupelo coach Trent Hammond. "Because that's West Point and you can't get yourself behind. They are way too good for that and too good at running down the clock."
West Point jumped out to an early 14-0 lead thanks to a pair of Brandon Harris touchdowns. His second score of the first quarter came just two plays after West Point recovered a Tupelo fumble in Green Wave territory.
Trailing 20-0, Tupelo found the end zone in the second quarter as Jake Weir tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Trip Martin. But the Green Wave quickly regained the momentum before the half. Quarterback Gray Berry connected with Jakobe Pate with seconds left in the first half and West Point held a commanding 27-7 lead at the break.
For the game, West Point totaled 231 yards on the ground and were led by Jimothy Mays and his 123 rushing yards.
"We came out a little sluggish and we were coming off an emotional win," said West Point coach Chris Chambless, referring t last week's victory over Starkville. "We were in a good mood in practice but were just sluggish. But we were able to overcome that and win the game against a good Tupelo football team.
"We had too many pre-snap mistakes and we have to work on our tempo. But again, we got the job done."
Tupelo finished with 251 yards of offense and Weir passed for 202 yards and one touchdown. Martin finished with five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Wave.
"We had some success passing tonight," added Hammond. "We just couldn't get them off the field to give ourselves a chance to respond."
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: After Tupelo cut the West Point lead to 20-7, quarterback Gray Berry connected with Jakobe Pate for a 9-yard scoring toss with just two seconds left in the half.
Point Man: West Point senior Jimothy Mays had 16 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown.
Talking Point: "We've got a lot to work on still but again, we got the job done". - West Point coach Chris Chambless
Notes
Friday's meeting between West Point and Tupelo was the first since 2004.
West Point senior Brandon Harris has six rushing touchdowns in the past two games.
The Golden Wave's scoring output against West Point was its the lowest of the season.