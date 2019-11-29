When West Point takes the field for the Class 5A North championship game, a similar opponent will be on the other side of the field.
West Point, the three-time defending state champ, hosts Neshoba Central tonight and seeks its fourth-consecutive trip to the 5A state championship game next week at Southern Miss.
The two teams are eerily alike with powerful rushing attacks and dynamic players in the backfield. West Point (13-1) averages 266 rushing yards per game led by Brandon Harris (1,120 yards, 18 TDs), Dantariyus Cannon (1,049 yards, 14 TDs) and Jimothy Mays (816 yards, 11 TDs).
One if by land
Neshoba Central (10-3) averages 296 rushing yards per game. Junior running back Jarquez Hunter has 2,014 yards and 28 touchdowns while senior Tyler Mathis has 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“We like to run the ball, and they like to run the ball,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said. “Jarquez Hunter is unbelievable when he’s running the ball and he’s really dangerous returning kicks. He’s an electric back, but we also have a couple of guys like that ourselves.”
These teams haven’t met since 2011, with West Point winning that matchup 43-14. Chambless is not worrying with the unfamiliarity, and said his team is just focusing on itself.
“It’s just about us,” Chambless said. “We’ve got to play and we have to execute our stuff if we want to win, no matter who we play.
“We want to play as well as we can and if playing as well as we can gets us a win, we are happy.”