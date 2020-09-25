WEST POINT • In the last two meetings, turnovers and mistakes have kept Lafayette from grabbing a crucial Region 1-5A win over West Point. Once again, that was the story on Friday night.
West Point scored 14 points off Lafayette turnovers and held on for a 21-15 victory in the division opener for both squads. The Green Wave forced four turnovers and held Lafayette to under 200 yards of offense in the win.
In the last three meetings – all West Point victories – the margin of victory has been a combined 11 points.
“Our guys made the plays and it was a nip and tuck game again,” said West Point coach Chris Chambless. “It was a sloppy game, really a sloppy game for both sides. But we dug deep to come out with a win and it was a good team win. We have a lot of things to work on but we’re going to get right back to work this week.”
West Point increased its advantage to 21-0 in the third quarter when quarterback Chris Ivy connected with Shevontra Ryland for a 54-yard touchdown pass.
Lafayette responded with a pair of Trikyus Woodall short touchdown runs in the second half, cutting the West Point lead to six points with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter. But the Commodores never touched the ball again.
“We had three fumbles and they blocked a punt,” said Lafayette coach Michael Fair. “We played about as poorly as we could but the kids battled and gave us a chance to win at the end of the game. So you can’t ask for much more than that.”
Neither team could muster much offense for most of the opening quarter. But the Green Wave took advantage of a Lafayette turnover and West Point’s Chris Dean returned a fumble to the Commodores’ 19-yard line. Cameron Young capped off the short West Point drive with a two-yard touchdown.
Late in the second quarter, West Point found the end zone again via a 14-yard touchdown run by Ivy. At the half, West Point held a 14-0 lead and held Lafayette to just 68 yards of offense in the opening half.
As a team, West Point rushed for 230 yards, led by Jacobe Pate’s 81 yards.
Lafayette had just 181 yards of offense with quarterback Tyrus Carmichael-Williams passing for 181 yards.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Facing a 4th and 5 at the Lafayette 27-yard line with 1:56 remaining, Lafayette jumped offsides to give West Point a game-clinching first down.
Point Man: West Point quarterback Chris Ivy ran for a touchdown, passed for a touchdown and also blocked a punt.
Talking Point: “(Chris) Ivy was everywhere again tonight. But all of our guys are like that – Ivy, Jacobe Pate, Cameron Young.” – West Point coach Chris Chambless.
Notes
- After opening the season with three-straight road games, Lafayette makes its 2020 home debut Friday, hosting another Division 1-5A foe in Grenada.
- Trikyus Woodall’s short touchdown run in the third quarter was Lafayette’s first points in the second half this year.
- West Point has now won the last four meetings.