RIDGELAND – The Green Wave are going back to Jackson.
But it came down to the very end.
Behind an always-potent rushing attack, West Point held off Ridgeland 29-22 on Friday night in the MHSAA Class 5A North championship game.
The Green Wave (11-3) will advance to face West Jones for the Class 5A State Championship next Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson. West Point is seeking a fifth-straight Class 5A state championship.
“We just played hard and the kids played with a refuse to lose attitude and got it done,” said West Point coach Chris Chambless. “I always say you have to win in the trenches to win football games and we did that tonight.”
With the game tied at 22, West Point forced Ridgeland to punt and took over at their own 20-yard line with 7:45 remaining.
The Green Wave went 80 yards on 14 plays, capped off with a Cameron Young 3-yard run with 45 seconds left.
“We wanted to be a little methodicall on that drive but we also needed to score,” Chambless said. “We kept our normal rhythm, kept moving the chains and got in the end zone.”
Young finished the night with 169 yards on 29 carries with three touchdowns to lead the Green Wave rushing attack. West Point had 341 total yards rushing.
Jakobe Pate had a 6-yard run for the Green Wave and a successful two-point conversion tied the game at 22 with 9:46 left in the fourth quarter.
“We tried to milk the clock as much as possible and on the final drive we did that and just run the ball and punched it in,” Young said. “The standard at West Point is a state championship. If the season doesn’t end with a state championship, it is not a good season."
The Titans reached the West Point 36 with 1.8 seconds left, but the last-second pass attempt fell incomplete.
Ridgeland quarterback and Louisiana commit Zy McDonald went 28 of 39 for 282 yards with two touchdowns and also had a 4-yard scoring run