Editor’s note: The pandemic shut down spring sports just as things were getting interesting. We asked our Journal sports writers to reflect on some of the things they had been hoping to watch ...
The closure of the prep spring sports season by the MHSAA due to the coronavirus resulted in my missing a monumental event for one our Union County girls teams.
First on my list would have to be our East Union Lady Urchin Powerlifting team who would have been competing for their fifth consecutive Class I State Championship in early April.
The Lady Urchins had just won their fifth consecutive North Half title in early March by a 73-51 margin over second-place Bruce. East Union won a total of nine gold medals in the victory.
One of the strong suits for East Union has been their drive and dedication under Coach Scott Duley to continue to work hard and improve on their lifting between North Half and State which has translated into four consecutive titles in Class I girls powerlifting.
Add to the fact that the Lady Urchins returned seven gold medalists from their 2019 team plus two silver medalists and one bronze. It would have been my prediction that East Union would have taken the title once again in 2020.
The Lady Urchin lineup featured gold medalists Kaitie Boatner, Jessie Roberts, Liz Hall, Yilah Isby, Maggie McVey, Emma Boatner and Mary Herod from the 2019 campaign.
Based on their past successes at the state championships and their recent 22-point win at North Half, I feel that the East Union Lady Urchin Powerlifting team would have hoisted another title and I regret that they did not get to experience that.