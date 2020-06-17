Daeshun Ruffin, the state's top rated prospect for the Class of 2021, committed to Ole Miss with an announcement on his Instagram page on Wednesday.
Listed at 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, the consensus four-star recruit chose the Rebels over offers from Auburn, Alabama and LSU.
The Jackson product becomes Kermit Davis' first commit in the 2021 class and the highest ranked recruit in program history according to 247Sports.com, where he is ranked 37th nationally by the 247Sports.com composite board.
2020 signee Matthew Murrell was ranked 38th.
Ruffin paired with Murrell would mark the first time Ole Miss has signed back-to-back Top 50 recruits.
As an undersized guard that can light up the scoreboard, Ruffin's game will remind some Ole Miss fans of former players like Chris Warren, or more recently, Stefan Moody.
Warren finished his career with the Rebels as the program's all-time third leading scorer with 2,021 points. Moody exploded onto the scene in his final two seasons after a stint at Kilgore College (JUCO), averaging 19.9 points per game over those two years.
Ruffin's scoring ability is what makes him a household name but the rising high school senior also displays a strong handle, good vision and quick hands on defense. In the 5A title game against Center Hill, he was named the Player of the Game after dropping 33 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals.
On the season, Ruffin averaged 2.9 steals per game along with 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
His sudden shiftiness and ability to knock down shots will be a welcomed addition to a team that ranked 211 nationally in offensive efficiency, good enough for