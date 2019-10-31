AMORY • Isaiah Thompson considers himself to be somewhat between positions on the court.
At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Thompson is a three-year starter for Amory and has gotten significant playing time since he was a freshman. He plays as a wing and as a forward, which works wonders for him.
Last year as a junior, Thompson averaged 21.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game en route to being named the Division 2-4A Co-MVP and a Daily Journal All-Area selection.
Now committed to play at Itawamba Community College, Thompson is trying to improve as a guard, since his frame will likely have him handling the ball more at the next level.
“If I continue to work and expand on my game, I think I can make it pretty far at the next level,” Thompson said. “I’m trying to transition myself. I’ve been working on my handling and my outside shot every day, just trying to get better for the next step.”
But as he works on expanding his game, Thompson is going to continue to do what brings him success at this level.
“I can use my body to get the rim a lot and knock down shots,” Thompson said. “Most of the time when I get to the rim, I also get fouled, so that helps. I feel like coach (Brian) Pearson runs plays for me to help me be successful.”
Thompson has been playing basketball all his life, but fell in love with the game in eighth grade. He’s always wanted to play college basketball, and he realized when he got to middle school that he had a real knack for the game and got serious about it.
He played sparingly as a freshman. Then as a starter his sophomore year, he averaged 12 points per game and helped the Panthers to a 19-win season and a playoff appearance.
After a lot graduated from that team, Amory only won five games a year ago during his breakout season.
Now with Amory in Class 3A, Thompson doesn’t have a scoring goal this year – his only goal is to lead his team to 20 wins and a division championship.
“After being part of both sides of winning big and losing, I just want to get 20 wins and get a division trophy before I graduate,” Thompson said. “I feel like we can be really good. We just have to get everyone on the same page, and it will start clicking.”