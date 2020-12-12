OXFORD – Arizona State transfer Romello White had 20 points and six rebounds Saturday as Ole Miss defeated North Carolina-Wilmington 78-58 at The Pavilion in the first game of the governor’s new executive order limiting attendance to 10 percent of capacity.
Coupled with a career-high 13 rebounds from sophomore Luis Rodriguez, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis saw an attitude in his team he sometimes saw lacking a year ago.
“We have a saying in our locker room that the game honors toughness,” Davis said. “When you show toughness good things are going to happen. You start making more shots, as Luis did. I loved the way he competed all game long. Romello is like one of those great receivers who makes a quarterback look good because he can go get balls.”
Rodriguez, who missed last season with foot and wrist injuries, had 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting and was active in the transition game.
There was a lot of space in The Pavilion stands. There was less on the floor, but White, who was second in the Pac-12 in rebounding while at Arizona State last year, found enough to make aggressive moves to the rim.
When his path was blocked he was efficient in finding open teammates.
“My teammates gave me a lot of confidence early looking inside to me, getting the ball to me,” White said. “We’ve had a good connection in practice. I just wanted to come out and play the best I could for my team.”
White started ahead of Khadim Sy, last year’s starting center, and played 33 minutes to Sy’s three. Davis said Sy was limited by a shoulder injury.
Davis had used 11 players less than 13 minutes into the first half.
The Rebels (2-0) didn’t shoot well early but scored points at the free throw line.
They built a 38-18 halftime lead with suffocating defense, holding the Seahawks to 30 percent shooting and forcing 11 turnovers leading to 14 points.
(W) Ole Miss 86, MVSU 46: The Ole Miss women pulled away for their fourth-straight win in the first game of the rare doubleheader.
Maryland transfer Shakira Austin had 19 points and five blocked shots, and freshman Madison Scott added 17 points with a team-high eight rebounds.
Donnetta Johnson also scored in double figures for Ole Miss with 14.
The Rebels scored 24 points off 28 Valley turnovers. Ole Miss got its transition game going and pulled away after halftime.
It was during halftime that Yolett McPhee-McCuin lit into her players.
“I just expressed my disappointment in how we carried ourselves. People come to watch a certain brand of basketball, and what we were showing was not it,” she said. “I had to give them a piece of humble pie. Nobody is going to give us anything. You have to earn respect every time you step on the floor. I want to remind them of that.”