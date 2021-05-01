CORINTH – Josh Whitehead had every reason to let out a celebratory whoop as he crossed the finish line in Saturday’s Coke 10k.
The 2012 Coke 10k winner was seriously injured last year when he was struck by an automobile during a bicycle training ride in suburban Huntsville, Alabama.
“I broke three bones in my back and spent three months in a brace,” he said. “I really just started running again in December.”
On Saturday, he was looking forward to “a solid workout against really good competition,” then wound up with the best time of the morning, 33 minutes and 4 seconds – three seconds better than runner-up Marshall Phares of Clayton, Missouri.
With a “rolling start” as a nod to COVID-19 concerns, it wasn’t the usual scene at the starting line. But, as it happened, the morning’s first finisher was also the winner.
A total of 785 runners completed the course.
And the winner was happy to be among them. "It was really good just to be back here and see everyone out and having a good time," Whitehead said.
Top female racer Emma Love, 27, a middle-school teacher in Memphis, said she was satisfied with her time of 40:24.
Part of the Fleet Feet running group out of Memphis, Love has been training off and on for past several months. The Corinth Coke Run was her first race since Jan. 2.
“The whole group runs together, and we all have a lot of fun,” said Love, who finished 26th overall.
She finished 5 seconds ahead of female runner-up Ashley Evans of Jackson, Tennessee.
Fellow Fleet Feet member Kristen Leone, 36, finished third.
“We’re all just so glad to get back at it,” Leone said. “And it seems like everybody else is, too. I loved seeing people from neighborhoods on the course come out and cheer us on.”