NEW SITE – With Hannah Campbell boxed in, Lily Whitley stepped into the role of primary scorer Tuesday night.
Whitley scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead New Site, ranked No. 6 by the Daily Journal, to a 50-49 win over No. 7 Kossuth.
Campbell is normally the Lady Royals’ go-to scorer, but Kossuth made a concerted effort to limit her impact. She was held to five points on 1 of 11 shooting.
“I knew I had to help Hannah out just a little,” said Whitley, a 5-foot-11 forward.
Whitley was New Site’s only consistent offensive force, but others came through in the closing moments. Saydee Taylor buried back-to-back 3-pointers – the latter with 2:16 left in the game – to give New Site (7-1) a 45-44 lead.
“She was open the possession before that and didn’t take it,” coach Byron Sparks said. “I was telling her to take that shot, because she’s very capable of making that 3.”
Less than 20 seconds later, Campbell scored her lone field goal on a fast-break layup.
New Site led 23-19 at halftime, but Kossuth (1-1) took a 32-31 lead into the fourth quarter when point guard Zoe Essary hit three free throws after being fouled at the buzzer.
Essary finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Katelyn Bumpas had 12 points and eight boards.
The Lady Aggies were without head coach Angie Malone, who was tending to a family matter.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” Kossuth assistant coach Marlee Sue Bradley said. “They were ready, they did everything I asked for. I think coach Malone would be proud of them tonight.”
The game was a defensive tussle, and the shooting totals reflect that. Kossuth made 32.7% of its field goals, including 22.2% from 3-point range. New Site shot 37.5% overall and 19% from deep.
(B) New Site 70, Kossuth 37: Ethan Eaton scored 21 points and Malachi King had 20 as No. 4 New Site improved to 6-0.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Kossuth was leading 44-39 when Taylor hit her back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-2 run.
Point Maker: Whitley shot 9 of 11 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “We did a good job of getting (Whitley) the ball.” – Sparks