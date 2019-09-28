TUSCALOOSA, Ala. • Leaving the field against Alabama the past two seasons hasn’t been a good experience for Ole Miss players.
But it may be one they can learn from.
After Ole Miss posted back-to-back series wins in 2014 and 2015 and lost a 48-43 game in 2016, Alabama has dominated the last two meetings by a 128-10 count.
The Rebels (2-2, 1-0 SEC) are hoping to be more competitive as they visit No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff today.
The status of Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral remains unclear. The redshirt freshman suffered bruised ribs against Cal and was extremely limited during the week. If Corral can’t go, the likely starter will be true freshman John Rhys Plumlee who nearly rallied the Rebels to a chance to tie and force overtime on the last play of the game last week.
Ole Miss lost 66-3 here two years ago and 62-7 in Oxford last year. In neither game did the Rebels total more than 253 yards.
In the losses the Rebels have had a combined five turnovers and have been a combined 4 for 29 on third-down conversion attempts, including 0 for 13 effort in 2017.
“It’s a learning experience going through that for two years. You want to do better,” Ole Miss cornerback Myles Hartsfield said.
Hartsfield is hoping he and his backfield mates can do better than last weekend when quarterback Chase Garbers took advantage of open receivers, and then-No. 23 California, which had passed for less than 160 yards in its first three games, threw for 373 and four touchdowns in a 28-20 win.
Ole Miss faces a tall task to show improvement against Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who ranked No. 3 nationally in efficiency with a 225.3 passer rating. Tagovailoa has thrown 17 touchdown passes with no interceptions in 112 attempts.
Ole Miss defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre said Ole Miss defensive backs lost coverage against Cal when Garbers scrambled to extend plays.
“We’ve got to play tighter and better and keep improving back there with our guys,” he said.
The Alabama offense that scored so frequently against Ole Miss the last two seasons is averaging 50.0 points a game right now.
“We ain’t going to say this is a normal game,” Ole Miss tight end Octavious Cooley said. “It’s the No. 2 team in the country. We’re preparing good, talking about it, watching extra film and doing all the little things that coach talks about every day.”
The Rebels would love to spring a memorable college football upset today. If they can’t do that closing the gap and looking different than they have against Alabama in the last two years remains an important goal.
Hartsfield says the past is just a point of reference.
“We’re a whole new defense, a whole new team with a mindset where we know that we can play with teams, and we’re not afraid before we even get there,” he said. “It’s a whole different feeling going into this game.”