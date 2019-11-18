East Webster was involved in possibly the wildest game of the state’s high school football season on Friday.
Playing on the road, East Webster beat Pelahatchie, 36-35, in the second round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs, and there was plenty of drama.
The Wolverines (11-1) saw themselves cruising into the third round with a 24-0 lead at halftime, but the Chiefs (10-3) didn’t go away easily. Behind star running back Ahmad Johnson’s 388 rushing yards, Pelahatchie scored five-straight touchdowns to take a 35-24 lead with under two minutes left.
East Webster then scored a touchdown in two plays to make it 35-30 with 1:40 left, kicked and recovered its first onside kick attempt of the year, then marched down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown with 43 seconds.
“It was a tale of two halves,” coach Ron Price said. “We dominated the first half, and they dominated 22 minutes of the second half. Thank the Lord we won the last two minutes. … It was a crazy but awesome high school football game.”
Down by 11 points with two minutes left, offensive line coach Brandon Haynes told the offense, “We have to do something now or the season is going to be over with.”
The whole team responded, but the play of senior receiver Gray McCarter and senior kicker Parker Burleson really sent the Wolverines over the top.
To start the two-play drive that cut the lead to five points, McCarter caught a 60-yard pass on the first play to put East Webster in scoring position. After the touchdown, McCarter was the one who recovered Burleson’s onside kick attempt.
“That was a once-in-a-lifetime kick,” Price said. “The onside kick is a play that everything has to work perfect, and it did for us last night. Parker made a great kick and Gray was in great position.”
On the game-winning drive, McCarter had the air knocked out of him on the first play of the drive. He stood on the sidelines for one play, then put himself back in the game and caught the game-winning 25-yard touchdown pass to send East Webster to the third round.
“Every time we needed a play and Gray had a chance to make it, he did,” Price said. “What impressed me was that with him in pain, he only missed one play. He knew his team needed him, and he was rewarded with a touchdown catch that he can talk about for a long time.”
East Webster will face its toughest test of the season this Friday in the quarterfinals against Northside (12-0), which has allowed only 20 points the entire season and has shut out nine opponents.