WHEELER • Wheeler was down two starters on Monday night, but Keaton Wilkerson didn't give them much sympathy.
The Pine Grove sophomore lit up the scoreboard with a 17-point first quarter to give his team a big lead, as the Panthers went on to claim a 61-53 win.
Wilkerson finished with a game-high 31 points.
“You see it in practice, those spurts,” Pine Grove head coach Jake Walker said. “He’s been shooting it well in practice, and once he gets going, he can run off with them.”
Pine Grove (3-6) got some much-needed reinforcement with the return of Carson Rowland, who has missed the last seven weeks with a knee injury he suffered in the first game of the season against Mooreville.
Rowland's return along with the threat of sharpshooting sophomore Jack Hudson took the attention of Wheeler's defense off of Wilkerson, and he made them pay.
Wilkerson buried a pair of 3-pointers as he started the game on a personal 8-0 run. Later in the first, he connected on another couple of treys and knocked down three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, as Pine Grove led 22-8 entering the second.
Wheeler (4-7) chipped away at the lead throughout the second and third quarters. With Rowland in foul trouble, the Eagles were within six as sophomore Nyshun Hutcheson and freshman Cayden Howell each scored 20 points to help their team get back into the game.
“Those two starters we had out were guards, so we had post players having to handle the ball, and the turnovers just killed us,” Wheeler head coach Mitch Howell said. “Guys were playing out of position, but we did the best we could. I was proud of them for that.”
In the final minute and 25 seconds, Rowland secured the Panthers' first win since Nov. 17 with three points and an assist.
Rowland played just 15 minutes, scoring nine points and adding six assists.
“It’s been about two months since he’s played any ball, and for him that’s weird,” said Walker. “He was a little rusty in spots. … It’ll take a game or two to work him back in, even as good as he is.”
(G) Wheeler 63, Pine Grove 54 (OT): Jayden Lowrey led Wheeler with 33 points against a short-handed Pine Grove squad. Kaylee Derrick scored 16 for the Lady Panthers.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Wilkerson had a 17-point first quarter to give Pine Grove a wire-to-wire lead.
Point Man: Wilkerson hit six 3-pointers on his way to 31 points.
Talking Point: “We’ve been on this losing streak, and I knew getting that first win, whenever it may come, was always going to be difficult. And it’s always tough when we come over here, so we will take it.” – Walker