If you've been with this group for a while you've likely read here that I believe Ole Miss will be better-coached this football season.
Specifically on defense.
A defense that wasn't very good at the start of last season had devastating injuries along the way. The Rebels weren't as good in November as they were in September.
A lot of the problems for the defense the last couple of years had to do with players being lined up correctly. Tackling was another big issue. Those are fundamentals, and I think Mike MacIntyre, who has had sound defenses at other stops, will help the Rebels improve there.
Cole and I spoke mostly about the offensive line, but when I asked him if he thinks the two new coordinators will make an impact at Ole Miss this season, well, that was a resounding yes.
While it was fundamentals with me for the defense, Cole sees the Rich Rodriguez scheme helping Ole Miss be better on offense this season.
(The offense in general, what do you see in Year 1 under Rich Rod?)
"I’m anxious to watch it, because I think Matt Corral gives you some athleticism at quarterback that defenses are going to have to be concerned about. They’re going to have to defend and respect. I think Scottie Phillips is one of the better backs in this league, and I think Tylan Knight is a guy who could sort of be your Noel Devine as in Rich Rod’s offenses as West Virginia. He can line up in the slot, he can line up in the backfield. He can take sweeps. He can take orbit and jet motions. He can run down the field and catch the football as well. He can be your utility player, your do-it-all guy in this offense, and he’s obviously explosive so …
“There’s going to be a drop-off at receiver. You’ve got two guys who were generational talents in DK Metcalf and AJ Brown, but I think Elijah Moore can be a very good SEC receiver, I think Braylon Sanders can be a good SEC receiver, so with this offense morphing to forcing this defense to defend different things …
“Here’s the biggest thing with this offense that I see. I thought at times last year that offense was reckless. You saw third-and-twos backed up inside your own 20. You saw first-and-10s in the red zone with balls being thrown down the field, 50-50 balls thrown against five-man boxes, some things from a schematic standpoint that were unacceptable when it comes to winning a football game. Now was that nice for putting up yards and creating explosive plays? Sure, but sometimes you have to protect your team through your offense, and there were times that didn’t happen last year. I think that changes on both sides of the football really with two former head coaches managing the offense and the defense. The responsibility of helping the team win games and how they’re being coached takes a big turn as opposed to just trying to find tackles for loss and sacks and generating explosive plays down the field through the air.”