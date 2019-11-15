Mississippi State senior center Darryl Williams was selected as one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year.
The award is in its third year of existence is presented to a player that demonstrates a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.
Williams has started 34 of MSU’s last 35 games and serves as one of the team’s captains. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder from Bessemer, Alabama has only allowed one sack in the last three seasons.
Three finalists for the honor will be named on Dec. 16 and the winner awarded on Feb. 18 in Frisco, Texas.
The full list of semifinalists includes: Isaiah Sanders (Air Force), Derrick Brown (Auburn), Koby Quansah (Duke), Jake Fromm (Georgia), Ray Lima (Iowa State), Bryce Torneden (Kansas), Khaleke Hudson (Michigan), Darryl Williams (Mississippi State), Ford Higgins (U.S. Naval Academy), James Smith-Williams (North Carolina State), Jordan Fuller (Ohio State), Blake Gillikin (Penn State), Michael Pittman, Jr. (University of Southern California), Andrew Armstrong (Syracuse), Trey Smith (Tennessee), Brandon Jones (Texas), Kellton Hollins (TCU), Christian Montano (Tulane), Leki Fotu (Utah) and Bryce Hall (Virginia).