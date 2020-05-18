OXFORD – Ben Williams, the first African-American varsity football player at Ole Miss, has died, according to multiple sources.
Williams had been hospitalized in Jackson after a stroke.
He and James Reed became the Rebels’ first black players in 1972. Williams was moved to the varsity while Reed played with the freshman team and joined the varsity the next year.
“They took it upon themselves to make sure that any of the new black players that came in felt comfortable. They certainly did that,” said Gary Turner, who along with Pete Robertson became the school’s third and fourth black players in 1973.
Although nicknamed “Gentle Ben,” Williams was known for his tenacity and effort on game days.
“In a game he turned into something different than that Gentle Ben you heard about. On every play from start to finish he gave 100 percent,” Turner said.
A Yazoo City native, he was a three-time All-SEC defensive tackle and was an All-American in 1975. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round the following spring.
He finished his career with 377 tackles and 37 sacks.
Popular outside of football as well, he was voted “Colonel Rebel” by Ole Miss students, an award now known as Mr. Ole Miss.
The school honored Williams and Reed in 2014 when it named the entrance to the Manning Performance Center in their honor.
“I am so grateful to the university for this honor,” Williams said at a ceremony then. “It is one of the greatest honors of my life and makes me proud to be an Ole Miss Rebel.”
One of Turner’s greatest on-the-field memories came when Williams gave him an assist against Alabama in Jackson in 1974.
Richard Todd ran the Crimson Tide’s wishbone then, and Ole Miss players had seen Todd’s tendency on the option to pitch, sometimes carelessly, just before going down.
“I remember Ben telling me in practice, ‘I’m going to really make a hero out of you.’ He caught Todd by the waist and could have easily tackled him because he didn’t run through Ben Williams. He was so strong in the upper body. Sure enough, Richard Todd pitched the football, and I intercepted it and ran for a 42-yard touchdown,” Turner recalled. “Everybody was cheering, and I was on Cloud 9. He quickly reminded me that he had a hand in that as well.”
Turner received a game ball for the play.