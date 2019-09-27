STARKVILLE – Austin Williams is in his third year at Mississippi State and his second season on the field as a wide receiver for the Bulldogs.
The experience he gained last year as a redshirt freshman has helped him get off to a solid start this season.
“The second year you start to feel a little bit more comfortable,” Williams said. “You have a better understanding of what you’re doing and why you’re doing it. Things start to slow down.”
Williams appeared in all 13 games for MSU in 2018 and made five starts. He concluded the campaign with 10 catches for 137 yards and three touchdowns and is close to surpassing those statistics through four games this fall.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Ocean Springs has made five catches for 76 yards and hauled in a 12-yard touchdown in the season opener against Louisiana.
Williams credits his successful start this season to a deeper understanding of Joe Moorhead’s offensive system.
“Everything is starting to slow down and you can start to get a second level of understanding,” Williams said. “You can really understand why you’re doing things.”
Williams isn’t the only MSU wide receiver off to a better start this year. Nearly every wideout that was on the roster in 2018 has shown statistical improvement this season.
“I think we’re really all coming together and buying in,” Williams said. “I think coach (Michael) Johnson has done a great job with us. Everyone in the room is believing in it and is putting in the work and it’s all paying off.”
Johnson is in his first season coaching the Bulldog receivers having been hired from Oregon in the offseason. He brought 16 years of experience at the both the college and NFL levels along with him including as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.
“He’s awesome and has definitely been at every level,” Williams said. “He’s got a lot of experience and a lot of stories. He has something to say for every situation because he’s been through most of them. It’s good to have someone with that experience.”
The Bulldogs have also benefited from the addition of quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Penn State graduate transfer arrived in June and immediately went to work with his new receivers and earned the starting job during fall camp.
“He’s a great guy and came in ready to work,” Williams said. “He tried to earn his spot and help out the team in any way. He’s had a good impact on everybody around him and is an easy guy to get along with. He works hard and does all the right things.”
While Williams still has several years remaining in Starkville, he has thoroughly enjoyed his time with the Bulldogs thus far.
“It’s awesome,” Williams said. “I love the school and love the town. It’s been a great experience here. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”