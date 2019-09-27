Mississippi State center Darryl Williams was one of 30 candidates up for the Senior CLASS Award.
Williams serves as one of the Bulldogs’ team captains and has appeared in 36 games during his career and made 29 starts while only surrendering one sack.
In addition to his duties on the field, the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder from Bessemer, Alabama is an honor roll student with a 3.0 grade point average and is 15 credit hours away from earning his degree in human development and family sciences.
Williams is also an active participant in charity events with his MSU teammates.
Football 2019 Candidates
|Name
|Position
|School
|Hakeem Adeniji
|Offensive Line
|Kansas
|Tremayne Anchrum
|Offensive Line
|Clemson
|Mohamed Barry
|Linebacker
|Nebraska
|Shaun Bradley
|Linebacker
|Temple University
|Khalil Brooks
|Linebacker
|Middle Tennessee
|Derrick Brown
|Defensive Tackle
|Auburn University
|Travis Bruffy
|Offensive Line
|Texas Tech
|Myles Bryant
|Defensive Back/Safety
|Washington
|Johnny Den Bleyker
|Long Snapper
|UCLA
|Reese Donahue
|Defensive Line
|West Virginia University
|Dominik Eberle
|Placekicker
|Utah State University
|Blake Gillikin
|Punter
|Penn State
|Jeff Gladney
|Cornerback
|TCU
|Justin Herbert
|Quarterback
|University of Oregon
|Sterling Hofrichter
|Punter
|Syracuse University
|Jalen Hurts
|Quarterback
|University of Oklahoma
|Ray Lima
|Defensive Line
|Iowa State
|Bryan London II
|Linebacker
|Texas State University
|Zack Moss
|Running Back
|Utah
|Lucas Niang
|Offensive Tackle
|TCU
|Danny Pinter
|Right Tackle
|Ball State University
|Sean Pollard
|Offensive Line
|Clemson
|Zach Shackelford
|Center
|University of Texas
|Bryce Torneden
|Safety
|Kansas
|Alex Turner
|Defensive Tackle
|East Carolina University
|Jon Wassink
|Quarterback
|Western Michigan University
|Evan Weaver
|Inside Linebacker
|California
|Nick Westbrook
|Wide Receiver
|Indiana University
|Darryl Williams
|Center
|Mississippi State University
|Dustin Woodard
|Offensive Line
|University of Memphis