darryl williams mug

WILLIAMS

Mississippi State center Darryl Williams was one of 30 candidates up for the Senior CLASS Award.

Williams serves as one of the Bulldogs’ team captains and has appeared in 36 games during his career and made 29 starts while only surrendering one sack.

In addition to his duties on the field, the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder from Bessemer, Alabama is an honor roll student with a 3.0 grade point average and is 15 credit hours away from earning his degree in human development and family sciences.

Williams is also an active participant in charity events with his MSU teammates.

Football 2019 Candidates

NamePositionSchool
Hakeem AdenijiOffensive LineKansas
Tremayne AnchrumOffensive LineClemson
Mohamed BarryLinebackerNebraska
Shaun BradleyLinebackerTemple University
Khalil BrooksLinebackerMiddle Tennessee
Derrick BrownDefensive TackleAuburn University
Travis BruffyOffensive LineTexas Tech
Myles BryantDefensive Back/SafetyWashington
Johnny Den BleykerLong SnapperUCLA
Reese DonahueDefensive LineWest Virginia University
Dominik EberlePlacekickerUtah State University
Blake GillikinPunterPenn State
Jeff GladneyCornerbackTCU
Justin HerbertQuarterbackUniversity of Oregon
Sterling HofrichterPunterSyracuse University
Jalen HurtsQuarterbackUniversity of Oklahoma
Ray LimaDefensive LineIowa State
Bryan London IILinebackerTexas State University
Zack MossRunning BackUtah
Lucas NiangOffensive TackleTCU
Danny PinterRight TackleBall State University
Sean PollardOffensive LineClemson
Zach ShackelfordCenterUniversity of Texas
Bryce TornedenSafetyKansas
Alex TurnerDefensive TackleEast Carolina University
Jon WassinkQuarterbackWestern Michigan University
Evan WeaverInside LinebackerCalifornia
Nick WestbrookWide ReceiverIndiana University
Darryl WilliamsCenterMississippi State University
Dustin WoodardOffensive LineUniversity of Memphis

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus