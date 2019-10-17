STARKVILLE • Mississippi State’s Elgton Jenkins made the move from guard to center last year and that versatility helped Jenkins become a second round draft pick back in April.
Darryl Williams has made the same position change for his senior season and hopes to follow in the footsteps of his friend who has been rated one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen as a rookie for the Green Bay Packers.
“Being a communicator is a big role that Elgton Jenkins told me I had a take on,” Williams said. “That’s something I’m continuing to try to develop on that aspect of my game. We talk on a daily basis and he’s always telling me to do the little things and to get my hands in the right spot at the right time to move guys out of their gaps.
“He’s continuing to give me great leadership and advice.”
Williams is earning a solid reputation of his own. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder from Bessemer, Alabama, has started 31 of the last 32 games for the Bulldogs and only surrendered one sack over that span.
Williams has made 303 snaps this season and only allowed three quarterback pressures.
“I take pride in protecting my quarterback and something I will always take pride in,” Williams said. “The one sack I did give up (against Kentucky in 2018) was very frustrating. I used a bad technique that I shouldn’t have been doing. There was a coach preaching to me the whole week not to do that and I still did it in the game and that really frustrated me when I gave up that sack.”
The offensive line as a whole struggled last week at Tennessee giving up seven sacks and running back Kylin Hill on getting 13 yards on the ground.
“It’s just small things and (missed assignments) that we need to fix,” Williams said. “We pride ourselves on running the football and protecting our quarterback. That’s something we need to fix and I think we’re going to fix going into this next game.
“I think the guys came out with a strong mindset when we came out to practice on Sunday.”
Williams was the first offensive player selected as a team captain by his peers back in the spring and is using his leadership platform to help turn things around for the second half of the schedule.
“We’ve got six more games to make an impact on our season and we’ll see where it goes from there,” Williams said.
Sticking with football
Williams will graduate in December with a degree in human development and family sciences and plans to go into coaching whenever his football career comes to an end.
“It’s been a whirlwind since I came in as a freshman,” Williams said. “Coach John Hevesy recruited me and saw the passion that I had for the game. Going into Year 5, I feel like I’ve grown a lot and I feel like Mississippi State helped me to do that.
“Coach (Marcus) Johnson, the trainers and this new coaching staff have continued to help me develop my game and the way I carry myself on and off the field.”