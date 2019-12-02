Mississippi State center Darryl Williams was selected as the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.
Williams received the highest grade among the Bulldogs’ offensive linemen (77.3) and did not allow a pressure in a win over Ole Miss last week.
It is the second weekly SEC award the 6-foot-3, 310-pound senior has won this season and the third of his career.
Also receiving player of the week recognition from the league office are Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden (offensive), Auburn’s Zakoby McClain (defensive) and Anders Carlson (special teams), Florida’s Jonathan Greenard (defensive line) and Tennessee’s Eric Gray (freshman).
Logan Lowery