FULTON • Points were hard to come by both ways at Indian Stadium on Friday night, and Alex Williamson let a big one get away when he missed a PAT in the third quarter.
However, the freshman kicker for Itawamba AHS became the hero when he booted the unbeaten Indians into the third round of the Class 4A playoffs, his 23-yard field goal with 1.6 seconds left securing a 9-7 win over West Lauderdale.
It took a successful 2-minute drill, something the Indians don’t do often, to put Williamson in position for the game-winner.
The Indians covered 59 yards with no timeouts. Quarterback Daeveon Sistrunk had pass completions of 12 and 19 yards and runs of 18 and 12 on the drive.
“We do practice it, we work it,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “Our guys were able to come through.
“They did an outstanding job.”
Williamson said his plant foot was too far back on an extra-point try that would have tied the game after a 56-yard run by Ike Chandler with 4:36 left in the third.
He was eager to get a second chance.
“I was bad nervous,” he said.
The Indians (13-0) had five fumbles – including one inside the West Lauderdale 5-yard line – and multiple 5-yard penalties in the first half.
That and the Knights (8-5) ball-control offense made it a frustrating two quarters. West Lauderdale led 7-0 at the half after a 21-yard run by quarterback Eli Bryan late in the second quarter.
The Indians had two chances on the West Lauderdale end of the field in the fourth quarter but failed to convert.
Arvesta Troupe couldn’t hang on to a Sistrunk pass on one fourth down, and Chandler fumbled on another.
Extra points
Turning Point: IAHS forced West Lauderdale to punt from near mid-field to set up the game-winning drive.
Point Man: Chandler rushed for 133 yards, but they didn’t come easy. He had just 30 yards on 11 carries in the first half but 103 on 13 in the second.
Notes
• IAHS fumbled six times – including the game’s opening kick – and lost three.
• The Indians play at Corinth next week.