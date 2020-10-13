HICKORY FLAT – Hickory Flat hit cruise control in the first round of the MHSAA Class 1A volleyball playoffs on Tuesday night.
The No. 3-ranked Lady Rebels swept West Union 3-0 (25-13, 25-5, 25-7) behind stellar serving from junior Emma Wilson, leading them to a second-round matchup against Biggersville on Saturday.
Wilson, a Daily Journal All-Area selection a year ago, totaled 21 aces in the three-set match. She also added nine kills.
“Emma is just special,” Hickory Flat head coach Jamie Hayles said. “I think everyone knows what to expect when she takes the court. She has a confidence in herself that she is the best player on the court, and she goes out there and proves it.”
Hickory Flat (16-4) started slow in the first set before Wilson’s first kill and a pair of aces from senior Rheagan Skelton lifted it to an 11-4 lead. The Lady Rebels gifted 10 points to West Union (4-12) on errors in the opening frame.
“I wasn’t happy with how we came out,” said Hayles. “I know we won the set but we have high expectations, and we didn’t play up to them in the first set.”
The second set is where Wilson’s serving prowess became a problem for the Lady Eagles. Hickory Flat jumped out to a 15-0 lead behind 10 aces from the junior outside hitter in that span.
Wilson connected on another 10 aces in the third set to end the match.
Hickory Flat is on a 10-match winning streak, riding a wave of momentum, including playing the last few games without two key starters due to contact tracing from COVID-19.
The Lady Rebels expect to be at full strength as both players return to practice on Thursday to prepare for the second-round match.
“We are playing really well right now,” said Hayles. “I’m proud of how our girls have responded throughout all of this. You never want to be without two starters, but it has given us an opportunity to get some younger plays key experience, and I think that will pay off as we go deeper into the playoffs.”