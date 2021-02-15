Winter Storm Uri has forced a delay of the MHSAA basketball playoffs.
Originally scheduled to begin Monday and Tuesday, the first round of the playoffs is now slated for Thursday and Friday. Saturday has been set aside for makeup games.
The second round will be played Feb. 22 for girls and Feb. 23 for boys – next Monday and Tuesday. The third round is set for Feb. 25-26.
The MHSAA said in a statement, “We continue to try to get these games played while keeping in mind the safety of all students, coaches and fans involved.”
As of Monday morning, the forecast for Northeast Mississippi calls for dry but sub-freezing conditions on Tuesday, followed by high chances of wintry precipitation Wednesday and Thursday.