Tupelo’s Walker Wise and Nettleton’s Riley Mayhew each used impressive second rounds to clinch a Pros of Tomorrow victory on Tuesday.
Wise was tied for first place while Mayhew was down by one stroke entering Tuesday’s final round, but both golfers shot a 1-under 71 to clinch age group wins and overall wins in the tournament.
Wise, a rising junior at Tupelo High School, said he has been playing well on the first day of tournaments lately but has struggled with not playing well on the second day, but he went out on Tuesday with a ton of confidence.
That confidence, along with playing on his home course at the Tupelo Country Club, helped propel him to a victory. He told himself he was going to play well and he was going to win the tournament, so that’s what he went out and did.
“I just never really got into trouble and I played with the same ball both days,” Wise said. “I never lost a ball and I hit a bunch of fairways between two days. The only real trouble I got into was on Hole 16 the first day when I double bogeyed, but that was it.
“Everything was working.”
On the girls side, Mayhew struggled in the first round on Monday and sat at 4-over 76 entering Day 2, but wasn’t worried about being down one stroke to Abigail Wickham.
She said she played pretty well on Monday until the last few holes. She was 1-over going into hole 16, and she hit her drive into the water and ended up three-putting the hole due to losing focus for a second. She then bogeyed the next hole as well.
She came back on Tuesday and shot 1-under, the only negative score for any girl in the tournament, to win by four strokes.
“I played really well the final day and everything was working for me,” “I was hitting my drives straight. I was making some birdies and I could’ve finished lower but I missed a few birdie opportunities.
This summer was Mayhew’s last chance to play in the Pros of Tomorrow tournament due to her age, so she finishes with four overall championships in the annual tournament. She won in 2015, 2016, 2018 and now 2020. There was no tournament in 2019 due to weather.
“It feels good to win my last one,” Mayhew said. “It’s kind of sad because my junior golf career is almost over but I’m ready to start the next chapter of my life.”
Mayhew is signed to play college golf at Anderson University, a NCAA DII school in South Carolina.