OXFORD • The Lane Kiffin Era at Ole Miss begins Saturday morning, a season that two months ago was in danger of being cancelled.
COVID-19 responses in different conferences for much of the summer left the college football season in doubt. Even now there are moving parts with some leagues.
While the Big 12 and ACC, two other power five conferences, have two weeks under their belts the SEC’s start date of Sept. 26 is just days away.
The Rebels open at home against No. 5 Florida on Saturday morning at 11 on ESPN.
“We’re anxious and ready to play,” Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore said. “We’ve had more time to get ready. That can only help us. I look at that as a positive.”
Ole Miss fans anxious to learn who will start at quarterback will have to wait until lineups are announced inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Early in camp, Kiffin evaluated Corral as being ahead of Plumlee but offered fewer specifics as the weeks played out.
He never ruled out Plumlee in the competition and again Monday refused to speculate on any role that the electric Plumlee might have beyond starting quarterback.
“I don’t know how I can really answer that. One of them’s going to start, and there’s a good chance both of them will play,” Kiffin said.
Plumlee as a true freshman led the SEC in rushing yards per game in a run-heavy Ole Miss offense.
Corral had a higher pass completion percentage in 2019.
Regardless of who might be at quarterback or the fact that they’re facing a top-five opponent to start a 10-game SEC-only schedule the Rebels are eager to play.
“It’s been a rollercoaster ride. For us to be right here right now is unreal,” senior linebacker Lakia Henry said. “If we play five games, if we play 10 … I’m going to make the best of it.”