STARKVILLE • For most of Lee Witherspoon’s high school career, he was known more for his track exploits than anything he did on the football field.
After all, Witherspoon was the 2017 Alabama Class 4A runner-up in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.85.
However, things started to change for Witherspoon when he transferred to North Jackson for his senior year.
“At first I was playing DB but when I transferred schools, my coach knew that I was good at track so he decided to try me out at running back,” Witherspoon said. “That was my first time to ever play running back. I’d always had track offers but my senior year is when I started to take football serious.”
The rest – as they say – is history. Witherspoon’s one season at running back resulted in several Alabama high school records being shattered.
Witherspoon holds single- season state records for the most rushing touchdowns in a game (8), most rushing touchdowns in a season (53), most total touchdowns in a season (59) and most points scored (354).
“I’d like to hold it forever but I do hope someone comes along and beats it,” Witherspoon said.
Witherspoon finished his remarkable senior season leading the state with 2,846 yards rushing. But despite all those astounding statistics, the Birmingham native was only rated as a three-star prospect by recruiting services and signed with Mississippi State soon after his senior season ended.
“I think Lee flew under the radar a little bit,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “He transferred schools and didn’t play full-time tailback until his senior year. I think his success last year was pretty well documented. He had 59 touchdowns and averaged almost 20 yards a touch.”
The Bulldogs were forced to press Witherspoon into action right away as a true freshman. Senior Alec Murphy sustained a season-ending injury during fall camp and juco signee Kareem Walker didn’t arrive until September and was ruled academically ineligible this year.
“When I first got here and didn’t see Kareem, I knew that I had to step up to the plate,” Witherspoon said. “Coach told me to not worry about redshirting. I still had to prepare myself mentally and physically to get ready to play in the SEC.”
So Witherspoon became MSU’s third-team tailback this season and has appeared in 10 games. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder carried 18 times for 84 yards and one touchdown and also caught three passes for 19 more yards and has a shot to be the Bulldogs’ starter next fall.
“He’s certainly someone who is a very bright kid,” Moorhead said. “He’s been able to step into SEC play and do a good job as a true freshman. I’m excited about his future.”