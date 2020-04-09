STARKVILLE – Reggie Perry may not be the only Mississippi State sophomore to enter the NBA Draft this year.
Robert Woodard II announced on Thursday that he too would test the professional process but would not hire an agent, which leaves the door open for a possible return to the Bulldogs.
“Playing in the NBA has been an aspiration of mine since I was a child,” Woodard said. “I have sacrificed a lot and worked relentlessly to get where I am today. Thank you Mississippi State University, coaches, teammates, trainers and staff for investing and supporting me throughout my Bulldog career. To the Mississippi State basketball family, I cannot thank you enough for all the love you have shown me throughout the season.”
Woodard started all 31 games for MSU this season. The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder from Columbus averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore, shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent behind the arc.
Woodard appeared in 65 games during his two years with the Bulldogs with 32 starts. He averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds during that span.
The NBA Combine is currently scheduled for May 21-24 in Chicago but could be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Woodard has until May 29 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft in order to return to Mississippi State next season.
"We fully support Robert and his decision to pursue the NBA Draft process," said MSU coach Ben Howland. "He's an outstanding talent that possesses every tool to achieve success at the next level."