World Series champion Brian Dozier, from Fulton, spent some quality time with friends, family and fans in Tupelo on Saturday.
Dozier held a meet-and-greet at the grand opening of his new gym, Peak Fitness, on Saturday morning. A few hundred fans came out to talk, take pictures and get autographs from the former Itawamba AHS star.
A Daily Journal All-Area player twice in his high school career, Dozier and his Washington Nationals grabbed the first World Series win in franchise history last week. In the process, he became the first Southern Miss baseball player to ever win the championship.
“When you’re a little kid, you dream of having the opportunity of playing in the big leagues,” Dozier said. “I don’t know how many times I was in the yard with my brother and pictured myself as if I was in Game 7 of the World Series. Dreams come true.”
Following the World Series win, the Nationals had their championship parade and celebration last Saturday in the streets of Washington, D.C.
Dozier went viral for his celebration antics – dancing shirtless on stage, chugging beers with fans, and singing songs with sports reporters.
While dancing, he yelled to the crowd, “My wife’s going to kill me.”
“I’ve had so many people ask me about my shirt being off,” Dozier said. “It all started as a little thing in our celebrations where the guys wanted it off, and everyone got used to seeing it.
“At the parade, I had to give the fans what they kept wanting. My wife said she’s going to kill me if I do it again, so I’m not going to take it off again.”
Dozier and company continued the championship celebration with a visit to the White House on Monday, where Dozier said it was an awesome experience to “talk shop” with President Donald Trump.
“It was amazing being in the Oval Office and seeing the president in an element that’s different than what you see on TV every day. He was telling some jokes, and it was really cool. …
“I walked up to him and told him, ‘Mr. President, you were in my neck of the woods the other day in Tupelo.’ He told me ‘Oh, Tupelo, I love Tupelo. There’s no better people in this world than the people in Mississippi.’”
Dozier was on a 1-year, $9 million dollar deal with the Nationals last season, and is now a free agent. He played 151 games in 2018 with both the Minnesota Twins and L.A. Dodgers, helping the Dodgers to the National League pennant before losing in the World Series to the Red Sox.
This year with the Nationals, he played in 135 games, his lowest total since 2012, and served mainly as a role player for most of the season. He said he was okay with stepping back his role to help the team win a ring.
Everyday player
He doesn’t know where he will end up next season, but he hopes he is back to playing 162 games a year.
“This year, my agent is working and I’m going to go to a place where I can play every single day,” Dozier said. “By no means do I think at this point in my career will I be a part-time player. Maybe in four or five years from now, but I can still run out 160 games. …
“I don’t know what team it’ll be, but I promise it’ll be a team that is competing to win the World Series rather than one that isn’t.”