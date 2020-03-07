OXFORD • Starkville survived a near collapse to capture a second- straight state championship.
The Yellowjackets held on to beat Murrah, 58-51, in the MHSAA Class 6A title game at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Saturday night.
The Yellowjackets (29-2) opened up a 17-point lead in the first half but saw it evaporate entirely by the fourth quarter. Murrah (19-11) used a 13-2 run to pull within a point in the third quarter, and a Joseph Dupree bucket gave the Mustangs a 46-45 lead with 5:31 to go in the game.
That’s when Coltie Young took over.
The junior scored eight consecutive points for Starkville on a pair of 3-pointers and a tip-in, making it 53-46. Starkville never trailed again.
Forte Prater led the Yellowjackets with 18 points, while Trey Jackson had 16 and Young 10.
Murrah was led by Kenard Bowie’s 16 points. Christian Evans added 14, and Dupree had 10.
Quick start
Starkville raced out to a 21-4 lead after one quarter, making five 3-pointers while holding Murrah scoreless for the final 4:38 of the period.
Murrah’s offense came to life in the second quarter. The Mustangs shot 53.8% from the field and sliced the deficit to nine points with 49 seconds left. But a Jarmarvious Phillips 3-pointer gave Starkville a 35-23 halftime lead.
The Yellowjackets shot 44.2% from the field, including 42.1% from 3-point range.
This was Starkville’s fifth title overall.