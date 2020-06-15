SALTILLO • If there’s an upside to the high school golf season being canceled, it’s that Parker Todd has been able to practice to his heart’s content.
That practice paid off Monday, when he won the Boys 16-18 division at the Northeast Mississippi Coca-Cola Junior Golf Tour’s season-opening event. Todd shot a 4-over 76 for a one-stroke victory at Tupelo National Golf Club.
The rising Water Valley senior played no high school matches before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short. So this was his first competition since last summer.
“I had a lot of time to practice,” Todd said. “Off time, no school, I could practice a lot. So I got a lot better.”
The 2020 Coke Tour season has been affected by the coronavirus, too. Tournaments annually hosted by Ole Miss and Mississippi State were canceled.
Monday’s tournament normally draws 80-plus entrants, but there were only 61 in the field.
“I was just hoping for 50 or more for this summer, coming off what everyone’s gone through,” Coke Tour director Greg Flannagan said. “The positives are, kids are having a great time, the course is in great shape, weather’s great.”
Sarah Raper, the defending Girls 13-18 points champion, looked sharp Monday. The Nettleton senior fired a 79 to win comfortably, her round highlighted by three chip-ins, including an eagle on the third hole.
“I made a lot of errors today, and I know it’s because I haven’t competed in a while. But my chipping is just as good as it used to be,” Raper said.
Like Todd, Raper has put in plenty of practice, mostly with former Nettleton teammate Riley Mayhew, who is headed to Anderson University in the fall.
But she played in only one high school match in the spring.
“I haven’t had the chance to play as much, and I just need to get back in the routine of it,” Raper said.
The next Coke Tour tournament will be next Tuesday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point.
Other winners
Bruce McLung won the Boys 14-15 division with a 79, while Jackson Knight carded a 77 to take the Boys 12-13 title.
The Girls 10-12 winner was Parker Avant with a nine-hole score of 45. The Boys 10-11 winner was Langston Barker (36), while Cameron Knight (34) took the Powerade division.