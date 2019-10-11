Youngsters ages 8 to 15 who are looking for introductory instruction in the outdoors, as well as in any and all of the shooting disciplines, may find their start Oct. 19 in Tupelo at the annual J.A.K.E.S. Day, sponsored by the National Wild Turkey Federation. There will be supervised, hands-on instruction for .22 rifle, shotgun, archery and more, as well as hunting safety and conservation demonstrations.
Similar activities are carried out nationwide through the effort of the NWTF’s members and the support of the national organization. J.A.K.E.S. stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship, and has long been the youth outreach division of the NWTF. J.A.K.E.S. Days are a product of the national organization, but are funded and staffed locally, depending on the work of enthusiastic volunteers in the countless communities where the events take place. This area’s J.A.K.E.S. Day, which celebrates its 18th anniversary this fall, was held for years at Jackson Camp in the Bay Springs area. As it has for the past few years, however, this year’s edition will take place at Square One Outdoors, on the Sullivan Farms property at 660 Mt. Vernon Road.
A great opportunity
“It’s an opportunity for me to pass on something that’s near and dear to me in the shooting sports,” David Ramseyer, a member of the professional staff at Square1 Outdoors and a volunteer at the upcoming J.A.K.E.S. event, said. “As a volunteer, it’s encouraging to see the overall passion for the sports but, not only that, we’re given the opportunity to pass down a positive image of the shooting sports. We’re not always going to be here, and it’s encouraging to see a new generation of interest from the youth, with the shotgun sports and all of it. A lot of us didn’t have the opportunity for this outlet growing up, and it’s wonderful to see this. It brings out the youth in us to share this and makes us feel young again. We get a lot more out of it than we put into it. The hard work and labor are al well worth it when we see the youth enjoying it and learning about it.”
Organizers say they expect to see the event grow from its normal healthy attendance of 50 to 60 participants, partly because of the more convenient location and also because of return customers.
“We’ve had more growth and response than I anticipated,” Ramseyer added. “A lot of the new kids who’ve been on the range with the Mississippi Shooting Sports Program in the past year will probably come out to the J.A.K.E.S. event. Our staff has grown through the participation of volunteers who’ve helped with that program. Everything about has been very encouraging, even extending to include the weather.
Range, parking ready
“We’re doing a lot of behind the scenes work, getting aligned and ready. We started preparing for this one before the last one ended. We were taking notes on how to improve year over year, and we’re putting those ideas into practice.
“Any time we can get kids away from video games and watch them have a good time while they’re unplugged it’s a good thing, and it’s a good thing for us also.
“We’ve made range improvements and parking improvements and we anticipate a good crowd.”
Youngsters attending the event Oct. 19 will receive hands-on instruction in rifle, shotgun, air rifle and archery shooting, with relevant safety techniques carefully stressed in each. There will also be stations addressing practical conservation lessons and more. There is no fee, but organizers ask that each child be pre-registered by calling the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at 423-1287 and asking about the J.A.K.E.S. Day so they may have an accurate head count for lunch, which is also provided free of charge. Alternately, attendees may pre-register online and avoid doing paperwork on site by going to nwtf.org and clicking the “events” tab, then locating the Oct. 19 event and following the instructions.
On the morning of the event, participants should arrive by 8:15 for registration and things will get underway by 9. Each discipline will be taught at a well-defined station, and participants will be grouped by age and divided among the lot, rotating every 30 to 45 minutes or so. Participants must be 8 to 15 years old and accompanied throughout the day by a parent or guardian 21 years old or older. Participants should bring their own shotguns and lawn chairs. Archery equipment and .22 caliber rifles will be provided.
To get to Square One Outdoors, follow Mt. Vernon Road 2.4 miles north of the new Northern Loop, which connects Barnes Crossing Road to the Coley Road Bypass, or travel a little more than four miles north of McCullough Boulevard. The facility is on the right.