Kermit Davis hoped the game would unfold for the Rebels to play a lot of zone defense, and he got his wish.
The Ole Miss coach estimated he played his 2-3 zone about 65-70 percent of the time in the Rebels’ 64-46 rivalry win over Mississippi State.
For Davis, a former MSU player and graduate, it’s the second win in three seasons in Humphrey Coliseum.
Davis was concerned about a defense he said was beaten off the dribble in the Rebels’ 78-74 loss to Georgia on Saturday.
Those Bulldogs shot 75 percent in the second half in the Rebels’ gym.
It was a different story Tuesday as Ole Miss played a 2-3 zone most of the game, and State struggled to handle it.
“We went in there thinking we would have a chance to do it,” Davis said. “When they put certain lineups on the floor, and we got in that zone … sometimes you just hit teams right.”
The Bulldogs led early, but once Davis saw the success from his zone he rarely changed up things.
Hitting shots made it harder for the Bulldogs to get out in transition and easier for the Rebels to set up in the zone.
Devonate Shuler led Ole Miss with 22 points, and Jarkel Joiner added 12.
MSU had long scoring droughts in the second half as Ole Miss hit shots to pull away. The Rebels shot 45.6 percent for the game, 52 percent in the second half.
“After makes it gives you more time to sprint back and get into the 2-3. We’d been working on getting back in misses, but with makes it’s all the difference in the world,” Davis said. “It lets you play harder on defense, and everything is matched up easier.”
MSU shot 34.6 percent for the game, just 28.6 (4 for 14) from 3-point range. With the Bulldogs unable to get to the rim consistently they got to the free throw line only 10 times.
“The zone helps us stop the ball and keeps everyone compacted,” Shuler said. “It was definitely easier because it gives our guards a break from having to move a lot on defense. We have good size and length, and our 2-3 is going to be effective for us as the year goes on.”
Not only did the Rebels frustrate State in the zone they were able to rebound from it, limit second-shot opportunities and outrebounded the Bulldogs 37-31.
Luis Rodriguez had eight rebounds for Ole Miss.
MSU had outrebounded 13 of its first 14 opponents.
“Our ball screen defense had not been very good, but tonight we were better,” Davis said. “We competed harder on the ball, and our zone kept them out of the paint. Maybe we’ve got something. We were better, more confident.”