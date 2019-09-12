STARKVILLE • Isaiah Zuber has had this weekend’s game marked on his calendar for months.
Like many of his current teammates, Zuber played in the Mississippi State-Kansas State matchup last season in Manhattan. But the speedy wide receiver wasn’t wearing maroon and white.
Zuber was a member of the Wildcats and led the team in receiving before deciding to transfer to MSU for his final year.
“This game was always circled because I went there and everything,” Zuber said. “It’s going to be fun seeing my guys that I played with and it’s going to be competitive. I know they’re going to be talking some smack, so I’m probably going to talk some smack back but it’s going to be a good game.”
Zuber is among the top receivers statistically in Kansas State history. He ranks in the school’s top 10 list with 127 catches and 11 touchdown receptions during his three seasons there.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder totaled 1,321 receiving yards as a Wildcat, including a team-leading 52 grabs for 619 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also paced the Big 12 in punt return average in 2018.
Zuber hails from Stone Mountain, Georgia, and was a high school teammate of both Montez Sweat and Chauncey Rivers at Stephenson. It was Rivers who helped persuade him to come to Starkville once he entered the transfer portal in late May.
“Chauncey was a big influence on me choosing Mississippi State,” Zuber said. “He and I grew up together. He and I played on the same park ball team, the same high school team and have always played on the same team. He said it would be fun to play on the same college team to finish our college careers off the right way.”
In two games with the Bulldogs, Zuber has caught three passes for 37 yards as well as returned a pair of kickoffs for 36 yards.
“It’s been a good experience, I’m glad I chose Mississippi State,” Zuber said. “They’ve taken me in with care. My teammates have never looked at me wrong, they brought me in with open arms.”
Zuber might be a popular resource for his new teammates this week, but the Bulldogs’ coaching staff doesn’t plan on prying any information out of him as they prepare their game plan against the Wildcats.
“I am sure some of the guys will talk to him and pick his brain on maybe some specific skills or tendencies or what can you find,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “We are going to let him concentrate on his assignment and his execution.”
As for Zuber, he is trying his best to approach Saturday’s contest the same way he would any other game to avoid putting any unneeded pressure on himself.
“I don’t want to go into this game think that I’ve got to do this and I’ve got to do that,” Zuber said. “It’s just a normal week and I’m just going to come out and face our opponent.”