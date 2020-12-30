RIPLEY • The Tippah County Sheriff's Department arrested on man in connection with a stabbing earlier this month, according to Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey.
On Friday, Dec. 18, the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the Tippah County Hospital requesting an investigator for a stabbing victim.
Once deputies arrived at the hospital, they were told who stabbed the victim. Deputies went to the subject’s house and made contact with Tony Luster, 33, of Ripley. Luster was carried to the TCSD for questioning and was charged later that day with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $10,000 circuit court bond and a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Luster was on probation at the time of the incident.