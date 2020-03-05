TUPELO • The thought of performing a concert in what was once a church sanctuary intrigued JD Souther.
“Now, where are we playing this time,” Souther asked during a phone conversation while parked outside a Shell station in Nashville. When the star singer/songwriter was told about the venue and its history, Souther liked the idea but followed up with another question.
“Does it have pews or is it tables now,” he asked. Souther was pleased when he heard it still has pews.
“Great,” he said. “I hate it when people are eating and drinking while I’m playing. ... I like a nice live room when I’m playing by myself.”
As a songwriter, Souther helped create the Southern California country rock sound that brought him fame as well as fellow artists the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne and others. Souther, 74, still likes to tour and perform the songs he’s written during his lengthly career.
Souther, a 2013 inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, will have a guitar, a piano and an extensive catalog of tunes with him when he takes the stage Saturday, March 14 in the Link Centre concert hall.
“It’s great to do a one-man show,” said Souther, who prefers the intimate setting of a venue like Link Centre’s concert hall, which has a seating capacity of 500. “Anything over a thousand people is not really my comfort zone.”
The 7:30 p.m. concert wraps up LinkFest, a two-day event that serves as a fundraiser for Link Centre, located in the former Harrisburg Baptist Church building.
Link Centre serves as a cultural service center and is home for Tupelo’s arts community. It also partners with community-oriented non-profits, business organizations and startups.
Shannon McNally, a singer/songwriter from Oxford, will open for Souther. Tickets are on sale at link-centre.org and Eventbrite.com, and will be sold at the door as well starting at 7.
Breakthrough
Souther’s biggest hit as a solo artist was his 1979 release “You’re Only Lonely,” which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart. A duo with James Taylor, “Her Town Too,” in 1981 made it to No. 11 on the Hot 100 and received constant airplay on AC radio.
His songwriting credits during the 1970s include collaborations with the Eagles, including “Best of My Love,” “New Kid in Town,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Victim of Love,” and “James Dean.” He also co-wrote songs, produced an album and sang duets with Ronstadt.
Southern has written for artists like Don Henley, Warren Zevon, Bonnie Raitt, Dan Fogelberg, Christopher Cross, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Brooks and Dunn, the Dixie Chicks and Crosby, Stills & Nash.
In the telephone interview, Souther recalled how his musical connections in California were formed after moving there in the late 1960s. Souther was born in Detroit but grew up in Amarillo, Texas.
“I was a musician first,” he said. “I grew up playing classical music and jazz. My dad was a big band singer. My parents hated country music, so I never listened to it.
“The people I was hanging out with (in California) were playing acoustic guitars and trying to write songs. I never held a guitar until I was 23,” he added. “I wasn’t getting any work as a jazz drummer. I went home to my dad’s music store in Amarillo and said I needed a guitar. He said ‘You have two clarinets, a saxophone and two sets of drums. Why do you need a guitar?’ I told him everybody out there is playing guitars and I seem to have a knack for it.”
The first Souther-written song to hit the charts was “Footprints in Her Yard,” which Billy Sans recorded in 1971.
“It wasn’t a big hit, but it was a mid-chart country record,” said Souther, who shared the writing credit with Red Steagall. “And I thought, ‘This was the easiest way to make a living ever invented.’ Of course, the next hundred songs were terrible and nobody cut them, but it was a good launch.”
One of his closest friends in L.A. was Glenn Frey, another budding songwriter who also was born in Detroit. Frey and Souther became roommates in an apartment – Browne lived below them in the same building – and they later formed a country rock/folk group in 1969 called Longbranch Pennywhistle.
“We were wanting to get better at writing songs. We weren’t very good at first, but it took a lot of diligence and a lot of listening to good music,” Souther said. “I think all we did was listen to music. We were broke, so we just drove over to the Troubadour and hung out and listened to great music.”
Souther saw an impressive lineup of bands, singers and songwriters at the famed Troubadour nightclub in West Hollywood: Kris Kristofferson, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Laura Nyro, Waylon Jennings, James Taylor, Rick Nelson, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Poco, Donny Hathaway, and a young British piano player named Elton John.
The Souther-Frey group cut only one album, but the two continued to write songs together. Frey then joined a group that served as a backing band for Ronstadt, who was emerging as a solo artist after being with the Stone Poneys.
The backing band evolved into the Eagles, one of the most successful groups of all time. Ronstadt’s and Browne’s own solo careers also took off in the early ‘70s, and now they’re all enshrined in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.
Ronstadt made a huge impact on Souther’s musical future.
“Linda turned me on to country music more than anybody else,” he said. “I didn’t know a thing about country music until I met her. Linda knows every kind of music. She called out everything from Mother Maybelle Carter to the latest Waylon Jennings. We were listening to a lot of country music and I played her a boatload of Frank Sinatra.”
Browne arranged an audition for Souther with Asylum Records in 1971, and Souther was signed. He released his first solo album, “John David Souther,” in 1972, and it was a critical success.
Inspired by Souther’s songwriting prowess, Asylum placed him in a country rock supergroup called the Souther/Hillman/Furay Band. The group broke up after its second album, so Souther began focusing on his solo career, eventually leading to “You’re Only Lonely” and other recording and songwriting projects.
Souther said he doesn’t have a set routine of writing a song.
“There’s no real rule,” he said. “I don’t have any particular methodology. I don’t necessarily start out with lyrics or start out with music. If I’m sitting down at my piano, and it’s a fantastic sounding piano, I’ll probably write something. Whether it turns into a song or not, I have no idea.”
The Southern California country-rock sound, Souther said, was just one many “regional breakouts” that influenced music across the country between the late ‘60s to the mid 1990s. He said the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which enabled media corporations to buy multiple stations and control the programming for all of them, has had a negative effect on the music industry.
“One of the great things about music was the regional breakouts,” he said. “You had the Chicago sound, Motown, the whole grunge thing that came out of Seattle, the punk scene in both New York and L.A., Prince and those guys in Minnesota, the Philadelphia sound, the Nashville sound, the Memphis sound. Those were great regional breakouts.
“But when there’s only 10 people making up the playlists for everybody in the country, guess what? That’s the death of regional breakouts,” he said. “It’s all so segmented, all so genre crazed. It’s all kind of messed up.”
Souther said bands, singers and songwriters nowadays have fewer opportunities to get on local radio.
“Songwriting isn’t dead, but I think some of the most interesting songs and certainly any song with any kind of complication to it stands very little chance of being on the radio,” he said. “I hear good songwriters all the time, but they’re usually playing in little clubs.”
Comeback
Souther withdrew from recording and live performances during the 1990s and 2000s. When he came back in 2008 with the LP “If the World Was You,” his first in 24 years, he recorded it with a five-piece jazz ensemble. He released a live album of new and old material, “Rain - Live at the Belcourt Theatre,” in 2009.
He began touring again in 2010. The next year, he released “Natural History,” featuring new versions of his songs recorded by other artists, and that was followed by a live EP in 2012.
Away from the music scene, Souther turned to acting. His screen credits include TV roles in “Thirtysomething” and “Nashville” and movie roles in “Postcards from the Edge,” “Purgatory,” “My Girl 2” and “Deadline.” He also went through a change of scenery, moving from California to Nashville.
Souther in 2015 released “Tenderness,” an album that he originally planned to be a movie soundtrack.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do next time,” Souther said. “I have this creeping fear it’s going to be a pretty folky album with more acoustic and more stuff I can do myself. I’m petrified over repeating myself. I never make the same album twice.”
“Come What May,” the first song on “Tenderness,” is a song Souther said he likes to perform live. He likes the flexibility and spontaneity of doing a one-man show.
“I could play three Eagles hits in a row or three songs from the ‘Tenderness’ album, or I can play 13 minutes of songs from ‘If the World Was You’,” he said. “Linda cut 10 songs of mine over the years, so on any given night I’m doing two or three songs she recorded. I never know what I’m going to do until I walk on.”
Regardless of the venue – a nightclub, a theater, or even a converted church sanctuary – Souther likes being the storyteller who turns his words into music.
“I love being on stage,” he said. “I’m at home there.”