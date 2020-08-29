STARKVILLE ACADEMY VOLUNTEERS
AT A GLANCE
Division: MAIS 1-5A
2019 record: 10-5, 3-2 (lost in MAIS 5A title game)
Head coach: Chase Nicholson (6th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
CJ Jackson, RB/LB, Sr.
• Rushed for over 1,800 yards last season.
Randall Futral, QB, Jr.
• Expected to share quarterback duties again this year and gives the Volunteers another running threat.
Brody Pierce, CB, Sr.
• Veteran in Starkville Academy secondary as a two-year starter.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Starkville Academy surprised a lot of people and over-achieved in 2019. Head coach Chase Nicholson has led the Volunteers to the postseason in his five previous years at Starkville Academy. That includes an MAIS Class 4A state championship in 2017 and last year's MAIS Class 5A state championship game appearance.
OFFENSE
The Volunteers will once again feature a two-quarterback system. Much like 2019, juniors Randall Futral and Colby Allen will handle the QB duties. CJ Jackson (Sr.) will highlight the ground game and is coming off an 1,800-yard season.
Brodie Bennett (Jr.) also returns at running back, while the Volunteers must replace several starters at wide receiver. Expected to be in the receiver rotation this season are seniors Hayden Peeples and Wilkes Stubbs.
Up front, Sam Lyle (Sr.) anchors the offensive line at the center position.
DEFENSE
Bo Carter (Jr.) will enter the starting lineup this season at linebacker but was a top defensive backup a year ago. Jackson will also aid the Volunteers' linebackers group.
Along the line, Starkville Academy returns experience with Porter Skelton (Jr.) and Sam Lyle (Sr.). Both are expected to start at the defensive end slots.
In the secondary, cornerback Brody Pierce (Sr.) is a two-year starter.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Pierce also returns to handle the punting duties. Pierce and Dylan Miller (Jr.) will also see time at placekicker. Charles Cox (Jr.) is expected to be the longsnapper.
X-FACTOR
The Volunteers used the underdog role to perfection last season with a surprise run to the championship game in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. Now Starkville Academy has a target on its back as one of the favorites to win the MAIS 5A championship. How the Volunteers handle that new role could dictate how far their journey is in the postseason.
COACH SPEAK
"We've got 46 players, so we are excited about that. That is the biggest number we've had so far, and we are excited about the talent level, too. We did graduate 17 seniors, but we have a lot of guys back that have played a lot of football." – Chase Nicholson
Paul Jones