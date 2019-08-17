Starkville Academy Volunteers
FAST FACTS
District: MAIS 1-5A
2018 record: 9-3, 2-2 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Chase Nicholson (5th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Trey Tyler, OL, Sr.
• Tyler returns at right tackle and is one of three returning starters up front.
Garrett Lewis, QB, Sr.
• Guided the Volunteers' offensive attack last season and poses a dual threat at quarterback.
Taylor Ray, TE/DE, Sr.
• Has played on both sides of the ball and likely to do that again this season.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Chase Nicholson has averaged over nine wins the past three seasons and led Starkville Academy to the 2017 MAIS AAA championship.
OFFENSE
On paper, the Volunteers return five starters. But there are several lettermen back who received quality reps last season.
Garrett Lewis (Sr.) returns at quarterback, while right tackle Trey Tyler (Sr.) and center Josh Edmonds (Sr.) are returning starters on the line.
Ben Brown (Sr.) is back at receiver, and he was a part-time starter a year ago. All-purpose back Taylor Ray (Sr.) headlines the backfield, and the Volunteers once again expect to be run-heavy.
DEFENSE
The Volunteers do return size and experience on the front seven, led by the line. Zach Nason (Sr.) and Jacob Linley (Jr.) anchor a front that also features solid depth.
Matt Miller (Sr.) headlines the linebacking group, while cornerback Sam Clark (Sr.) returns in the secondary. Ray may pull double duty again this season, having lined up at tight end and defensive end a year ago.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Brody Pierce (Jr.) will debut as punter and is also battling Garrett Lewis (Sr.) for placekicking duties. Dylan Miller (So.) is also in the mix to handle kickoffs.
Charlie Cox (So.) and Miller are in the mix with others to handle longsnapping duties.
X-FACTOR
Starkville Academy will need to be physical on both sides of the ball, and that's been the calling card for the Volunteers recently. A strong run game and physical defense could lead to big things this fall.
COACH SPEAK
"We're gonna run the football, and that's what we're about." – Chase Nicholson